GPARENCY Secures $30-Million Credit Facility for Lender Client

For Flat $4,500 Fee, GPARENCY'S Exclusive 'Mortgage Assurance' Model Secures Dedicated Capital Pool

HOWELL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a national commercial real estate firm offering a fixed-fee "Mortgage Assurance" brokerage model, has arranged a $30-million credit facility for a lender seeking capital to expand its loan originations in the multifamily, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

Under its fixed-fee "Mortgage Assurance" process, GPARENCY guarantees clients the most competitive financing available in the lending market -- whether they work directly with lenders or through their existing broker. Clients pay a flat $4,500 fee.

In this instance, the credit facility provides the client – a New York-based, private real estate investment company -- with a dedicated pool of capital from a third-party lender, the New York office of OakNorth. The pool is strategically structured to allow GPARENCY's client to fund future transactions up to defined thresholds. The facility strengthens the client's lending capacity while eliminating costly deposits -- and providing greater flexibility compared to the original option under consideration.

The client originally approached GPARENCY with a $20-million proposal that required a $1 million deposit. For a flat $4,500 fee, GPARENCY leveraged its "Mortgage Assurance" model and marketed the opportunity to 24 lenders. The brokerage ultimately secured a $30-million facility with improved terms and no deposit requirement.

"As counsel for our client, we were impressed with GPARENCY," said attorney Jeffrey Levitin of Levitin & Associates, which represented the real estate investment firm. "Our client was extremely satisfied — they secured a bigger line with better terms than expected, and the process was seamless and transparent throughout."

"GPARENCY has redefined the way borrowers secure capital," said Ami Eller, senior managing director at GPARENCY. "We give borrowers confidence that they're getting the best deal possible -- whether it's a standard acquisition loan or a highly structured credit facility. This $30-million transaction demonstrates that 'Mortgage Assurance' allows clients to continue working with their existing business relationships, and all for a reasonable, flat fee."

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY, based in Howell, NJ, is the commercial real estate industry's first and only "Mortgage Assurance Broker." The firm charges a flat $4,500 per transaction to identify the best available rate and terms by marketing each deal to a broad network of lenders. Clients are free to proceed with a new lender, their existing lender, or their current broker.

The firm currently arranges more than $300 million in financing each month. It tracks more than 3,400 lenders nationwide and submits opportunities to approximately 1,000 institutions monthly. GPARENCY's model offers transparency, access, and confidence to borrowers across all deal sizes and property types.

For more information about GPARENCY and its Mortgage Assurance process, visit www.gparency.com.

