GPAX Summit Shanghai - 58.com, Anjuke to launch AI technology to empower the real estate industry

News provided by

Anjuke

08 Aug, 2023, 01:05 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Property Awards & Expo (GPAX), slated for 10-11 November 2023, is dedicated to the promotion of high-end real estate and immigration investment. The event will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza in Shanghai, China, and organised by leading industry entities 58.com, Anjuke, Simple and Overseas Investment Platform.

GPAX aspires to advance international high-end living, and focuses on five key themes of overseas real estate, migration, international education, overseas investment, and advancements in VR technology for real estate.

GPAX will attended by:

  • 50+ High Net Worth Individuals and their family offices.
  • 30+ Leading Chambers of Commerce members from various cities and provinces.
  • 20+ Leading universities' alumni associations.
  • 500+ Leading overseas education, migration, investment and other services agents.

The event will also be streamed by:

  • 10,000+ Overseas education, migration, investment and other services agents in China.
  • 200,000+ Existing Anjuke database invitees.
  • Additionally, GPAX will be covered by 300+ domestic and international media.

The event's highlight is the launch of 58.com's groundbreaking AI decoration technology. This innovative tool leverages virtual reality to deliver immersive decoration and viewing experiences for prospective home buyers that allows users to switch between different decoration styles effortlessly for a comprehensive, realistic home buying experience. This technology signifies a beginning of a revolution for the future of real estate, and affirms 58.com's commitment to pushing at the boundaries of technological innovation.

Event Organisers:

  • ANJUKE has an extensive Chinese real estate marketplace that spans 90 countries and 658 cities, and is working with REA Group on their Australian listing component. The platform provides real estate and rental data for over ten countries and 60+ cities, facilitating informed decision-making for users, and serves some 30 million unique website visitors a month.
  • SIMPLE is a global real estate transaction and distribution platform with a strong presence in Australia. With over 1,000 projects and a network of over 5000 agents, SIMPLE offers one stop real estate supply, marketing and distribution services connecting developers, agents, designers, customer service, and legal professionals worldwide.
  • OVERSEAS INVESTMENT PLATFORM supports clients in one-stop global asset allocation and other services through the platform's online lectures, private board meeting, and the annual "Belt and Road Forum on the Globalisation of Chinese Enterprises and the Overseas Investment Summit", as well as overseas business tours.

The 2023 GPAX Summit aims to serve as a dynamic platform for comprehensive discussions, explore future development, and to identify new opportunities. Companies keen on seizing opportunities within China's market are encouraged to participate in this premier event. The organisers are providing an excellent opportunity to explore the promising Chinese market and offering early bird packages at preferential prices for bookings made before September 10th.

Businesses wishing to exhibit or sponsor this event, please visit www.gpaxexpo.com for further details.

SOURCE Anjuke

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.