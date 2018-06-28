GPB Capital Finalizes $31M Debt Investment in Kinestral Technologies

The investment in Kinestral is part of GPB Capital's ongoing strategy to provide senior secured loans to empower small and midsize businesses to reach a new phase of growth and profitability. To learn more about GPB Capital's debt investment strategy, please visit: http://gpb-cap.com/our-strategies/debt-strategies/.

"By offering an intelligent and sustainable way to control natural light, Kinestral's technology has the potential to change how people around the world live and work," said Evan Myrianthopoulos, Managing Partner with GPB Capital responsible for the firm's Debt Strategies. "We are glad to support Kinestral at this critical time for the company, and work closely to make the rollout of Halio™ smart-tinting glass as smooth and productive as possible."

California-based Kinestral's Halio (https://www.kinestral.com/) is next-generation electrochromic technology. It differs from earlier technologies in three key ways: it reaches maximum tint in less than three minutes; it tints uniformly (no more curtain or iris effect); and in its clear state, it looks like ordinary, clear glass until it tints to cool shades of gray. Halio windows can be fully automated in response to the sun's position, time of day, or other user-specified criteria, and they can also be manually controlled. Manual controls include wall switches and a mobile app. Halio can be integrated with building management and home automation systems, as well as with cloud-based devices. Halio smart-tinting glass is sold exclusively through Halio North America and Halio International, joint venture companies that Kinestral formed with AGC, Inc., the largest glass manufacturer in the world, to ensure worldwide distribution from day one.

"With Halio™ smart-tinting glass, architects, designers, and builders can more easily create beautiful, comfortable, and sustainable spaces," said S.B. Cha, CEO of Kinestral Technologies, Inc. "GPB Capital's investment will significantly aid us in commercially launching a product that has the potential to revolutionize the construction industry—and in the process, help people harness sunlight in ways that improve quality of life."

Kinestral will use proceeds from GPB Capital's investment to repay a small term loan, expand production capabilities in the U.S. and Taiwan, and fund corporate working capital.

GPB Capital's debt investment in Kinestral consists of a $31.2 million senior secured note scheduled to mature in May 2020. The note's proceeds will be distributed in two tranches, with $20.8 million released upfront. The remaining $10.4 million is on track to be deployed by December 31, 2018, subject to Kinestral reaching certain revenue targets.

About GPB Capital Holdings, LLC

GPB Capital is a New York-based alternative asset management firm focused on acquiring or investing in income-producing companies and assets. GPB Capital seeks to provide its portfolio companies with the strategic planning, managerial insight, and capital needed to enable strong businesses to achieve the next level of growth and profitability. GPB Capital has raised more than $1.5 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.gpb-cap.com.

About Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company's research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Kinestral's flagship product, Halio™, is the recipient of innovation awards. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

