GPB Capital Holdings Investigation - Goldman Scarlato & Penny Securities Lawyers Investigating on Behalf of Investors in Certain GPB Investment Programs

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights lawyers at Goldman Scarlato & Penny are working with GPB investors and evaluating claims for compensation on their behalf. They are continuing to investigate potential claims on behalf of investors in certain funds sold by GPB Capital Holdings, including GPB Automotive Portfolio, GPB Holdings I, GPB Holdings II, GPB Cold Storage, GPB Waste Management, and GPB NYC Development.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny securities lawyers' investigation includes potential claims against some of the brokerage firms that sold the GPB funds, as well as claims against GPB and other, third-party entities. Investors in GPB who are concerned about their investments may contact attorneys Alan Rosca or Paul Scarlato at 888-998-0530 or rosca@lawgsp.com.

GPB, launched in 2013, became one of the fastest growing private placements that raised funds from investors through independent broker-dealers, before becoming the subject of troubling reports.

In July 2018, GPB reportedly missed the deadline to file the financials for two of its funds, GPB Automotive Portfolio and GPB Holdings II. In August 2018, GPB announced it stopped raising new money to focus on straightening out the two funds' accounting. In September 2018, the Massachusetts securities regulators announced an investigation into 63 broker-dealer firms selling GPB private placements. In November 2018, GPB's auditor resigned. In December 2018, the securities industry regulators reportedly launched investigations into the broker-dealers and GPB Capital itself. More recently the FBI reportedly made an unannounced visit to GPB Capital's office in New York as part of an investigation into GPB Waste NY.

What GPB Investors Should Do

If you believe you may have lost money invested with GPB, you should contact securities attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your options at 888-998-0530 or via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers represent investors who lose money as a result of investment-related misconduct. They take most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advance the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.

For more information about the Goldman Scarlato & Penny attorneys and disclosures about their areas of practice and admissions visit https://investorlawyers.org/. Attorney advertising. © Goldman Scarlato & Penny 2019.

Related Links

https://investorlawyers.org

SOURCE Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.investorlawyers.org

