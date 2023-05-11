GPC Investments Acquires Body Armor Outlet, Offers Full Suite of Defense Equipment

SALEM, N.H., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPC Investments Inc., a leading investment firm focused on middle-market companies in healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution, announced today the acquisition of Body Armor Outlet (BAO), a premier supplier of body armor and protective gear for law enforcement, military personnel, and civilians. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The GPC acquisition enables the BAO to explore new markets for defense equipment, expanding its portfolio and product offerings, providing a broader range of high-quality body armor and protective gear to its customers. This will lead to a more streamlined purchasing process for its customers, including police departments, military units, private security firms, and individuals seeking to protect themselves and their families.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with GPC Investments," said Ray Bellia, CEO of BAO. "The acquisition just makes sense. It enables us to leverage the expertise of GPC to fuel growth in the current markets we service and expand into new markets. I am extremely excited to see the GPC leadership take a forward approach to grow BAO into a full-service defense company while keeping customer satisfaction a top priority."

Woodly Honore, CEO of GPC Investments, Inc. said this about the acquisition, "Body Armor Outlet has been a staple in New Hampshire. As a highly respected supplier of body armor and protective gear, the company has a proven track record of delivering top-quality products to its customers. The team jumped into action when it came to supporting the state during the COVID pandemic, highlighting the amazing leadership they have. We look forward to building on what Ray Bellia, CEO of BAO, and the Body Armor team have created. We are excited to make BAO a household name and an integrated defense company as we execute our strategic growth plan for 2023 and beyond."

About BAO Health

Founded in 2004, Body Armor Outlet has established itself as a trusted provider of body armor, tactical gear, and other protective equipment. BAO Health answered the call when hospitals and states were in crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, growing into one of the nation's top 20 largest pandemic-era suppliers of PPE in the healthcare market. For more information, visit https://bao.health/.

About GPC Investments

In August of 2022, GPC Investments Inc. was established as the investment division of GPC Holdings, Inc. Its objective is to procure robust American companies. The company's founding principle is centered around PIP - People, Impact, and Profit. GPC Investments Inc. prioritizes making a positive impact and will not compromise the welfare of individuals to generate profits. The organization's fundamental principles include integrity, diversity, and accountability, with a strong belief that a company's employees are its most valuable asset.

