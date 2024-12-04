GPD Companies, Inc. Announces Divestiture of Distrupol

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPD Companies, Inc. ("GPD") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Distrupol to Omya, a leading global producer of essential minerals and distributor of specialty materials. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to close in the first calendar quarter of 2025.

Distrupol is a leading European distributor of thermoplastics and elastomers to the polymer producing industry. It has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastics resins for over 60 years. Over the last three years, Distrupol has demonstrated an aggressive growth strategy, with the acquisitions of Baritec AB and Lautrup Chemical in the Nordic region and the expansion of its operations into Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, adding to its presence in the UK, Ireland, the Nordics, Benelux, and Egypt.

"GPD is pleased with the tremendous success Distrupol has achieved under our ownership. We believe that Omya offers a great home for Distrupol's long-term future and wish the team continued success," said Kurt Schuering, CEO of GPD.

For GPD, DC Advisory is serving as financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About GPD Companies, Inc.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors. Its operational entities include Nexeo Plastics and Distrupol. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com .

About Distrupol

Distrupol provides value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins. Through its decades-long relationships with world-class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading industries such as the consumer, medical, automotive, and electrical sectors, among others. For more information, visit www.distrupol.com

