GPGPT Launches AI Purpose-Built for Venture Capital and Private Equity Investors

Built for diligence, deal evaluation, portfolio monitoring, and firm-specific investment judgment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GPGPT today announced the general availability of its AI platform built specifically for venture capital and private equity professionals. Designed around the real workflows of private-market investing, GPGPT helps investors analyze deals, prepare memos, monitor portfolios, and reason across firm-specific materials with AI grounded in their own documents and investment context.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, GPGPT is built for how private-market investors actually work. The platform combines secure document workspaces, AI-powered diligence and portfolio workflows, and domain-specific investor knowledge into a single interface across the private capital ecosystem, from analysts to managing partners.

At the center of the platform is GPPortfolio, a private workspace where firms can upload pitch decks, board decks, portfolio updates, IC memos, data rooms, and other investment materials, then query them with AI grounded in their own proprietary information. Its companion product, GPInsights, serves as a strategic investor copilot for questions related to market dynamics, fund construction, fundraising, firm building, portfolio strategy, and liquidity.

"I've spent two decades in Silicon Valley — ten years as a founder and operator, and the last ten as a venture capitalist," said Jacob Mullins, Founder and CEO of GPGPT and a Managing Director at Shasta Ventures. "That experience gave me a front-row seat to how companies are built, how investment decisions are made, and how firms develop judgment over time. The most valuable knowledge in private-market investing often lives in partner meetings, IC debates, diligence sessions, portfolio reviews, and the hard-earned memory of a firm. GPGPT is designed to help that judgment finally compound."

GPGPT's core premise is that investors do not need another generic chatbot. They need AI designed to understand their own materials, draw on their firm's investment history, weigh new opportunities against prior deals, and support the judgment-heavy workflows that define venture capital and private equity.

GPGPT offers a free Starter tier, with Pro and Max plans available for heavier use. The platform is available now at https://gpgpt.com.

About GPGPT

Founded by Jacob Mullins, GPGPT is AI built for venture and private equity — grounded in a firm's own documents, deal history, and workflows.

SOURCE VC Mastermind