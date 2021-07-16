GPI Acquires Horizon Engineering Group to Grow Florida Operations

BABYLON, N.Y., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Orlando FL-based Horizon Engineering Group, Inc., a 45-person transportation design firm. Horizon will join GPI's multi-discipline engineering team of over 1500 professionals that have been providing engineering and construction management services throughout the United States for more than 50 years.

Horizon's staff includes individuals with expertise in transportation engineering, including highway and bridge design, complete streets, site civil design, utility coordination, multi-use trail design, and stormwater projects. Together, the team is one of central Florida's leading engineering companies, with public and private clients throughout the State.

"GPI and Horizon have created reputations as trusted firms that consistently deliver solutions to meet pressing infrastructure challenges. I am confident that this partnership enhances our ability to service our clients," said Vice President and Florida Branch Manager, Melinda McGrath, P.E.

Horizon Principal Jerry Warren, P.E. said, "This merger brings additional depth and strength to Horizon's ability to serve our clients and continue our long-term relationships."

"As this transition of ownership occurs, very little will change on a day-to-day basis. We will continue to operate as Horizon for the balance of 2021 and then fully transition into GPI" said Horizon Principal Scott Seck, P.E., "GPI's commitments to staff development and community involvement were some of the reasons we saw this as a perfect fit that will give the Horizon employees the opportunities that they deserve. I have every confidence that this transition into the GPI family will be successful and will allow us to grow both individually and as a company, as we continue to be good stewards of our resources and abilities, which we know can only be accomplished through teamwork."

"GPI and Horizon have teamed in the past on several award-winning projects in Florida," said GPI President/CEO Christer Ericsson, P.E., "Adding the Horizon staff to our team will add critical depth to our engineering resume and capabilities in Florida. They work on several design-build projects, and with our added resources, I am projecting that we can double that work in Florida and the entire southeast."

GPI is nationally ranked in the Engineering News Record as one of the Top 60 design firms. Our wide-ranging resources allow us to handle projects for both public and private sector clients varying in size and complexity.

