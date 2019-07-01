GPI Acquires New Hampshire Firm MHF Design Consultants, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce the acquisition of MHF Design Consultants, Inc. (MHF), a 24-person civil engineering and surveying firm, located in Salem, NH. The MHF engineers and surveyors join our multi-discipline engineering team of over 1500 professionals that have been providing professional engineering services throughout the United States for over 50 years.

MHF's staff provide a comprehensive range of civil engineering and land surveying services relative to understanding the land and environment as a means of achieving development of the highest quality.

"MHF's experience allows GPI to continue to grow geographically while providing diversification in the depth of services that we provide in New England," said GPI's Executive Vice President, and manager of the New England operations, Tim Letton, P.E.

MHF Principal Engineer, Frank C. Monteiro, P.E. said, "This merger brings additional depth and strength to MHF's ability to serve our clients and continue our long-term relationships."

"As this transition of ownership occurs, very little will change on a day-to-day basis. Our exceptional staff of engineers, licensed surveyors, and designers – who are truly the backbone of this enterprise – will continue to provide their expertise," said MHF Principal Engineer Mark Gross, P.E. "I have every confidence that this transition into the GPI family will be successful and will allow us to grow both individually and as a company and continue to provide excellence in civil engineering surveying and land development services."

Mark and Frank will join the GPI Senior Management Team, where Mark's role will become GPI New England's Director of Land Development – Permitting and Frank's role will be Director of Land Development – Engineering. Heather Monticup, P.E., GPI New England's current Director of Land Development will become Director of Land Development – Traffic. Heather, Mark and Frank will continue to work together on their joint projects, to ensure projects are getting delivered with the same coordinated effort and high quality as they always have. Reporting directly to the Branch Manager, the new Land Development group and overall combined resources of the New England Branch will allow us to better service our current and future clients on their land development projects.

"GPI and MHF share the same philosophy fostering an employee focused culture, with a focus on action and results. This approach yields a successful work product from which employees and clients alike benefit," said GPI President/CEO Christer Ericsson, P.E. "In the end, it's all about developing the staff to produce high-quality projects that earn the support of clients, meeting their goals, while having fun doing it. We are looking forward to having MHF join GPI which has successfully grown over the years through the right balance of organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

GPI is nationally ranked in the Engineering News Record as one of the Top 60 design firms. With a staff of over 1500 professionals, our wide-ranging resources allow us to handle projects for both public and private sector clients varying in size and complexity.

