GPI Acquires North Carolina Based, LDSI - Providing Diversification in the Depth of Geomatics, Water Resource Engineering, and UAS operations in the Southeast

BABYLON, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce the acquisition of LDSI, Inc. a 32-person surveying and water resource engineering and firm, headquartered in Charlotte, NC. The LDSI engineers and surveyors join our multi-discipline engineering team of over 1500 experts that have been providing professional engineering services throughout the United States for over 50 years.

LDSI's staff includes individuals with backgrounds in all phases of conventional surveying, global positioning surveying, subsurface utility engineering, and geographic information systems. Together, the team provides a comprehensive range of water resource engineering and all facets of modern surveying.

"LDSI's progressive surveying, remote sensing, GIS, and engineering services provide GPI continued growth and diversification in verticals throughout the southeast while gaining customer-focused and experienced team members." said President of GPI Geospatial, Paul Badr, CP, PLS, PPS, SP.

LDSI Principal Seth Martin, PLS said, "This merger brings additional depth and strength to LDSI's ability to serve our clients and continue our long-term relationships."

"As this transition of ownership occurs, very little will change on a day-to-day basis. Our exceptional staff of engineers and licensed surveyors will continue to provide their expertise," said LDSI Engineering Manager Jonathan Hinkle, P.E., "I have confidence that this transition into the GPI family will be successful and will allow us to grow both individually and as a company as we continue to be good stewards of our resources and abilities, which we know can only be accomplished through teamwork. We are excited about the opportunity to increase our reach, client base, and the opportunity to instill our passion for stewardship in our fellow coworkers."

"GPI and LDSI share the same philosophy in fostering an employee-focused culture, impressing upon action and results. This approach yields a successful work product from which employees and clients alike benefit," said GPI President/CEO Christer Ericsson, P.E., "Bringing on LDSI gives us even greater expertise and opens up opportunities in the Carolinas as well as adding water resource engineering and geomatics talent to help out on any of our projects."

GPI is nationally ranked in the Engineering News Record as one of the Top 60 design firms. With a staff of over 1500 professionals, our wide-ranging resources allow us to handle projects for both public and private sector clients varying in size and complexity.

