GPI Announces Strategic Hire of Melinda McGrath, P.E. to Manage Southeast Region

In her GPI role, McGrath will have overall responsibility for day-to-day operations, strategic direction, and implementation of GPI's goals, objectives, and elevated business development plans in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Her tenure as MDOT's Executive Director, along with her collective leadership and transportation industry experience, will help GPI deliver innovative sustainable solutions for a wide array of projects and opportunities within the Southeast.

"Melinda brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and ambition for this role that aligns very well with GPI's growth initiatives and vision. I'm confident that our Southeast operations will be hugely successful under her direction and vision," said GPI's President/CEO, Christer Ericsson, P.E.

Melinda McGrath began her career with MDOT in 1985 after graduating from Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. Prior to her appointment as Executive Director in January 2012, she served in many roles, including project engineer in both the northern and southern districts and district area engineer over six coastal counties. In 2003, she was named Assistant Chief-Engineer-Field Operations. She was promoted to the position of Deputy Executive Director/Chief Engineer in August 2008.

For more than 50 years, GPI has thrived because of our commitment to doing quality work. We are 1,500 people strong, operating from over fifty offices in twenty-two states. Our diverse team of talented professionals provides clients with a one-stop-shop for engineering services. McGrath exemplifies the firm's commitment to the communities we serve by leading with a people-centric philosophy that comes through in every project delivered with an uncompromising dedication to quality that exceeds the expectations of all stakeholders.

