GPI Geospatial relocates flight acquisition and operations teams to Sheltair's new FBO facility at Orlando Executive airport

GPI and Sheltair have found in each other a great partnership. Both companies value customer satisfaction and positive employee culture, which serve as their foundation for delivering superior services and products. With similar mindsets, Sheltair was able to gauge what GPI needed to operate and provided a built-to-suit space for GPI. Highlighted by beautiful ramp side views on the east side and city views to the west, Sheltair's FBO terminal building's entire third floor and hangar 12 ensure that GPI's 40+ employees at this complex can enjoy a safe and modern workplace.

"At GPI, we are thrilled to have relocated our office headquarters, as well as our flight operations, to Orlando Executive Airport," said GPI's President, Paul Badr CP, PLS, PPS, SP. "Sheltair made our move seamless and accommodated our needs with their creative and advanced facility management programs, fleet support, and IT infrastructure. This move created operating synergy between our remote sensing flight acquisition and data processing groups, yielding increased efficiency, higher growth, and providing ultimate client satisfaction."

"GPI prides itself in delivering exceptional service to government agencies, municipalities, architects, commercial developers, and property owners," said Todd Anderson, COO of Sheltair. "They understand how critical it is to meet the needs of clients across the country, and their decision to select our new Orlando Executive Airport facility reflects Sheltair's strength in serving its tenants."

GPI has based the company's twin-engine Piper Navajo and two Cessna-206s at their new hangar, all of which are equipped with the latest generation of advanced aerial LiDAR sensors and cameras. While their aviation department and operations staff are currently operating at ORL, the current COVID restrictions have forced them to delay their grand opening until 2021.

About GPI Geospatial, Inc. (GPI):

GPI is a trusted provider of precision mapping and surveying services within the transportation planning, design, and construction communities. Its knowledgeable and high-performing team members are focused on cultivating and maintaining client relationships through safe, innovative, and timely project delivery. GPI is experienced in LiDAR, mobile LiDAR, digital orthophotography, land surveying, and HD video acquisition and processing. The company provides high accuracy simultaneous data collection using multiple sensors from its fixed-wing aircraft, UAS, or ground-based vehicles. GPI strives to offer its clients the very best in technology, customized methodologies, and the utmost customer service to provide the specific data required to accomplish their project goals.

About Sheltair:

Sheltair, a family-owned aviation development company, operates 18 premier FBOs and manages over four million square feet of aviation related properties throughout Florida, Georgia, Colorado, and New York. Sheltair services include fueling, ground handling, hangar, office leasing, and turn-key design/building of aviation properties.

