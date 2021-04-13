GPI Strengthens Executive Leadership Team Appointing a New Chief Strategy Officer

In her new role, Carter will lead and implement business strategy across the entire GPI organization integrating business operations and services to optimize staff and organizational development and growth. As a member of the strategic planning team, Carter will work to organize the roles of corporate service leaders and senior/executive/regional managers to optimize collaboration and efficiency across all service lines and locations.

"I'm thrilled to add Denise to GPI's executive leadership team," said Christer Ericsson, P.E., president and CEO of GPI. "Denise is a strong leader and has a proven track record of success in operational strategy and business development that aligns very well with GPI's growth goals and vision. Denise will help amplify GPI's strategic objectives and further solidify our industry leadership position of creating infrastructure that people need most."

Carter is a licensed professional engineer with 39 years of engineering and construction-related experience. Since joining the firm in 1999, she has been responsible for some of the largest, high-profile public works projects in the New York metropolitan area. Gregory Zenk, P.E., has assumed the role of branch manager of the Metro NY operation.

