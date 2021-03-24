GPI Strengthens Its Water Infrastructure Services in the Tri-State Region of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

"Ms. Altland brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience to her new role. I'm confident that the Western Pennsylvania operation will be hugely successful under her direction and vision," said GPI's President/CEO, Christer Ericsson, P.E.

Ms. Altland is a registered professional engineer with 25 years of experience in the municipal water and wastewater market sector which is unrivaled. She has spent much of her diverse career in the field, holding leadership positions in municipal public utility management, industrial manufacturing, and consulting engineering. Ms. Altland's technical and management background is evidenced in the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Upgrade Project for the Canonsburg-Houston Joint Authority. This signature project entailed the need to upgrade the existing WWTP to accommodate growth within the five communities that make up the Authority's service area. Her tenure as the Canonsburg-Houston Joint Authority's (CHJA) manager along with her experience collectively, helps GPI deliver innovative sustainable solutions for a wide array of projects.

For more than 50 years, GPI has thrived because of our commitment to doing quality work. We are 1,500 people strong, operating from over fifty offices in twenty-two states. Our diverse team of talented professionals provides clients with a one-stop-shop for engineering services. Ms. Altland exemplifies the firm's commitment to the communities we serve by leading with a people-centric philosophy that comes through in every project delivered with an uncompromising dedication to quality that exceeds the expectations of all stakeholders.

SOURCE Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI)

