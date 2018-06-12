GPI's ATS™ Builds Customer Excitement at G2E Asia

Earlier in January 2018, GPI announced global licensing and development agreements to develop the technologically advanced ATS™, an automated table solution built to collect and analyze data, combining GPI's exclusive and innovative SMART RFID technology with an advanced visual identification system, artificial intelligence, big data, and data analytics.

Once fully developed, ATS™ will offer one of the most comprehensive and robust table solutions available in the gaming industry. ATS™ is a scalable, customizable, modular table game solution built to each individual operator's specific operational needs. Its software allows the integration of multiple technologies and offers the flexibility to meet the evolving technology arena of data analytics.

GPI has a dedicated research and development team focused on the new casino demands for analytics, data, and game security and has developed ATS™ into three modules. The Table Security module provides one of the strongest full table anti-counterfeit solutions available. The Game Protection and Optimization module protects the integrity of table games by automatically capturing transactions and game play. The Marketing Automation module provides a wealth of information for optimizing revenues and accurate comping, and unique predictive analytic features that provide valuable insights to a player's table game play.

"Customer feedback to our live ATS™ demonstrations was very positive, with many commenting that ATS™ offers unique features that other systems do not. GPI has committed to a significant long-term research and development investment and we will continue to optimize ATS™ as part of our phased product rollout, including the continued expansion of the features and benefits it offers," commented Greg Gronau, President and CEO of GPI.

Adds Mr. Gronau, "We are excited to install ATS™ on a casino floor for live trials soon. Our ATS™ system is the next generation for table games and we can't wait to bring it to market."

For customers wanting more information, please contact ATS@gpigaming.com.

About Gaming Partners International Corporation (NASDAQ: GPIC)

GPIC manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment to licensed casinos worldwide. Under the brand names of Paulson®, Bourgogne et Grasset®, Gemaco®, Dolphin® and Bud Jones®, GPIC provides casino currency, including chips, plaques and jetons; playing cards; table layouts; gaming furniture and table accessories; dice; and roulette wheels. GPIC pioneered the use of security features like radio frequency identification device (RFID) technology in casino currency, and offers RFID solutions including RFID readers, software, and displays. Headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada, GPIC also has facilities in Beaune, France; San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico; Blue Springs, Missouri; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Macau S.A.R., China. For additional information, please visit www.gpigaming.com.

