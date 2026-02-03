GPLA Continues Growth Trajectory with Strategic New Hires to Meet Growing Demand for Integrated Engineering Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With capital construction projects growing more complex and schedule pressure intensifying, owners and builders are demanding engineering partners who can deliver speed, certainty, and measurable value. In response to this demand, GPLA Structural Engineers & Builders today announced it is scaling its national team with the addition of nine new hires across key U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; Dallas, Texas; and Tucson, Arizona.

GPLA's expansion reflects increasing market requirements for total value acceleration engineering across mission-critical facilities, data centers, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, higher education, and large-scale commercial developments. The firm's growth underscores its commitment to pairing high-performance structural innovation with an integrated delivery model that aligns engineering decisions directly with construction means and methods.

"GPLA's growth is driven by our clients' need for engineering partners who can think beyond traditional silos and deliver with speed, precision, and accountability," said Josh Carney, P.E., President of GPLA Structural Engineers & Builders. "Investing in top-tier talent who are willing to push the boundaries of what structural engineering can deliver brings constructability, performance-based design, and integrated execution together to help our clients move faster, reduce risk, and achieve better outcomes."

GPLA's integrated delivery model has positioned the firm as a preferred partner to leading architects, builders, and fabricators nationwide. By embedding constructability and fabrication awareness early in the design process, GPLA helps clients compress schedules, improve coordination, and create measurable total value across the project lifecycle.

GPLA's recent hires expand engineering, digital delivery, BIM, marketing, and operational capabilities across key U.S. markets, supporting continued growth in complex, schedule-driven projects.

Austin, Texas:

Lisa Buehl, SHRM-CP , Administrative / Office Coordinator

, Administrative / Office Coordinator Andrew Benavides, M.S. (Marketing) , Marketing and Communications Specialist

, Marketing and Communications Specialist Siddhant Patil, E.I.T., M.S.C.E., Structural Designer II

Dallas, Texas:

Safa Masajedian, P.E., PMP, Structural Project Manager — Licensed structural engineer with experience delivering healthcare and data center projects.

Tucson, Arizona:

Oscar Rivas, BIM / Detailing Manager — Experienced leader in BIM and reinforcement detailing supporting fabrication-ready design.

Atlanta, Georgia:

Jason Tam, P.E., M.S.C.E., Structural Computational Design — Structural engineer specializing in computational design and automated engineering workflows.

Baltimore, Maryland:

Tristan Walls , BIM Modeler / Detailer

, BIM Modeler / Detailer Dan Musiker, P.E., M.C.E. , Senior Structural Technical Manager — Senior licensed engineer providing technical leadership and oversight.

, Senior Structural Technical Manager — Senior licensed engineer providing technical leadership and oversight. Brittany Duncan, Administrative Assistant

"Our people are central to everything we do," Carney added. "Attracting and retaining exceptional talent allows GPLA to continue delivering innovative, high-performance solutions while maintaining the culture of collaboration, precision, and accountability that defines our firm."

About GPLA Structural Engineers & Builders

GPLA Structural Engineers & Builders is an award-winning nationally integrated structural engineering firm specializing in complex, high-performance projects where speed, precision, and constructability are critical. Serving mission-critical facilities, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, higher education, data centers, and large-scale commercial developments, GPLA is known for its constructability-first approach, performance-based design expertise, and advanced digital engineering workflows. The firm is revolutionizing the industry with its integrated delivery model, making it the preferred partner among leading architects, builders, and fabricators for delivering structurally innovative solutions that accelerate schedules, reduce risk, and create measurable value for clients. GPLA is part of the DPR Construction's family of companies. For more information, visit https://www.gplainc.com/.

