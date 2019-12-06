GPM Investments, the operator or supplier to approximately 1,400 Convenience Stores in 23 states with Brands like fas mart®, E-Z Mart® and Scotchman®, teams up with Muscular Dystrophy Association to run a holiday campaign to Raise Funds for People Living with Muscular Dystrophy, ALS and Related Neuromuscular Diseases

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GPM Investments, the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country along with over 10,000 store associates are teaming up throughout the month of December on the "Tis the Season for Giving" holiday campaign to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). GPM Investments has contributed more than $1.2 million since 2012 in support of MDA's mission of transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases through scientific and clinical research and care in local communities nationwide.

MDA National Ambassador Faith Fortenberry, kicks off the annual GPM Investments 'Tis The Season for Giving' holiday fundraising campaign to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"We're honored to work together in our communities during the holiday season to help support MDA services, fund research and care for people living with muscle disease in the communities where we operate," said Arie Kotler, CEO, GPM Investments LLC. "For more than 6 years, GPM Investments and the 1,400 convenience stores it operates under its brand names, associates, and customers have made the holidays a season of giving back through our holiday campaign to raise vital funds for individuals and families living with neuromuscular diseases in our communities."

From December 1st through the 31st, GPM Investments associates in its company-operated locations will sell MDA holiday pinups for $1 and invite guests to round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar to support MDA families. Proceeds will support MDA's 150+ Care Center network at the nation's top hospitals, as well as research and MDA Summer Camps for children ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy. "We are extremely thankful for the generosity of GPM Investments and all of their associates, customers and supplier partners who have opened their hearts during the holiday season to help fund MDA's mission to find breakthrough treatments and innovative care for families living with neuromuscular diseases," said Lynn O'Connor Vos, President and CEO of MDA. "It is incredible to see this partnership continue to grow, as GPM grows. We are so appreciative of GPM's efforts."

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at MDA Summer Camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

About GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest privately-owned company in the convenience store channel of business. The company, based in Richmond, VA, operates or supplies fuel to approximately 1,400 stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Its stores offer a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.





