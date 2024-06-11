GPR Ventures expands presence in Sacramento with the purchase of a multi-tenant industrial property in the Rancho Cordova submarket

GPR Ventures co-founder and Managing Principal Glen Yonekura said, "GPR is pleased with the recent acquisition of Capitol Industrial Center as it continues to support one of our key strategic objectives in not just the region, but also the Western US."

This sentiment was seconded by co-founder and Managing Principal, Phil Rolla, who added:

"We have a long-standing commitment to the Sacramento region and are excited to expand our existing 1.2M SF portfolio within Sacramento with Capitol Industrial Center as Sacramento continues to flourish. Given our historical presence in Sacramento dating back to the early 2000s, we have vast knowledge of the market, local representation, and look forward to servicing the market and our tenants."

Spacious suites: With 16 buildings containing 83 unique suites ranging in size between 1,600 SF and 22,000 SF, this property offers a variety of options and amenities depending on tenant needs.

Property improvements: Significant capital improvements have been made to Capitol Industrial Center since 2021; nonetheless, GPR Ventures will take proactive steps to enhance the interior and exterior space as needed and provide premium service and amenities to help ensure the success and satisfaction of our loyal tenants.

Central location: Located at 9881-9969 Horn Road and 9828-9960 Business Park Drive, this multi-building property consisting of 335,701 SF of flex-industrial product is conveniently located with excellent access to Highway 50 and in close proximity to Interstate 80 and Interstate 5. It is situated just miles from all three of Sacramento's airports and only 60 miles from the Port of Stockton.

About GPR Ventures

Founded in 2011, GPR Ventures is a privately held real estate investment firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Sacramento, and Dallas, TX that specializes in providing real estate opportunities for a select group of sophisticated investors. GPR Ventures uses a dynamic, fully developed process and the acquisition-to-disposition expertise of founders Glen Yonekura and Phillip Rolla to yield consistent results. GPR's portfolio includes 155 industrial, multifamily and office buildings totaling over 4 million square feet and an additional 76 acres of land. For additional information, please visit GPRVentures.com or call (408) 559-3300.

