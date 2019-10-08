GPRO LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of GoPro, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of GoPro, Inc. ("GoPro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GPRO) from allegations that GoPro might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased GoPro securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GoPro Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On October 2, 2019, GoPro reduced its full year 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $1.215 to $1.25 billion, citing a "late stage production delay" that shifted shipments of its new Hero8 Black from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2019.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.97, or over 19% to close at $4.15 per share on October 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

