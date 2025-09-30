GPS Group Peer Support Partners with the American Psychological Foundation to Bring Therapeutic Model Directly to Communities

The Direct Action Program will support GPS in the rapid expansion of their method to those who need it most

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Group Peer Support , the strength-based, trauma-informed approach to group therapeutic care, announced their partnership as a new Direct Action Program at the American Psychological Foundation (APF), a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations. This partnership will allow GPS to more rapidly scale their accessible, replicable, and adaptable evidence-informed group model, reaching communities across the country that are facing a mental health crisis.

Long waitlists, clinician shortages, and systemic barriers leave millions without the care they need. GPS offers a powerful, proven solution: community-led, trauma-responsive group support that fosters healing, connection, and resilience. They have trained more than 2,000 healthcare workers, parents, people in recovery, Black and Latino leaders, and others since 2018, to lead supportive, structured peer groups that address trauma, burnout, isolation, and mental health challenges. GPS's work particularly targets populations who have been historically excluded from traditional care. In addition to their ongoing trainings and community outreach, their programs and partnerships currently include MASStrong–which supports healthcare professionals in Massachusetts, perinatal mental health communities across the country, the MA Bureau of Substance and Addiction Services (BSAS), and more.

GPS Group Peer Support Partners with the American Psychological Foundation to Bring Therapeutic Model to Communities Post this

"Our group support model has already made a significant impact across the country and across societal lines, and we are thrilled to have the support of the American Psychological Foundation to bring it to even more people," said Liz Friedman, the CEO and Co-Founder of Group Peer Support. "Their deep experience in supporting mental health, wide network, and expertise will be invaluable to our efforts during this new stage of growth."

The American Psychological Foundation (APF) is a grantmaking organization that leverages the power of philanthropy to advance psychological knowledge by investing in innovative research and applications that prioritize people and their wellbeing. Through APF Direct Action, the Foundation seeks to fund individuals and organizations utilizing innovative interventions, based in psychological knowledge, that directly address pressing needs of communities. GPS's group-based model aligns perfectly with this mission: it is designed to be facilitated by trained peers, integrated into real-world environments, and scaled across diverse settings, from statewide hospitals to local community centers.

"The GPS Direct Action Program at APF is a perfect example of closing the gap between research and intervention to help communities in urgent need," said APF CEO Dr. Michelle Quist Ryder. "By adapting the GPS model for even more communities in crisis, this partnership will provide evidence-based support for those facing ongoing trauma and discrimination."

The new partnership will initially focus on providing training and support to those that have the most urgent need for mental health support, including those struggling with trauma. To direct your action with the APF GPS Direct Action Program visit the APF Donation Page for GPS Direct Action .

About GPS Group Peer Support

GPS Group Peer Support is a strength-based, trauma-informed approach to group therapeutic care that provides consistent mental health support through the integration of evidence-based modalities such as mindfulness-based stress reduction, cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, and peer-to-peer support. Designed for both professionals, volunteers, and individuals with lived experience, GPS is an innovative and scalable model that is easy to learn, rapidly replicable, fostering resilience, healing and connection in a range of communities. For more information about GPS Group Peer Support visit us at grouppeersupport.org .

About the American Psychological Foundation

The American Psychological Foundation (APF) is a grantmaking organization that supports psychologists and service organizations that are using psychology to create a better, more equitable world. Since its founding in 1953, APF has cultivated a portfolio of 80+ programs that disburse over $2 million annually in research and academic funding, implementation science, achievement awards, travel scholarships and non-research project funding. The Foundation is committed to investing in programs that serve marginalized communities, prevent violence, end prejudice and stigma and address mind-body-health connections in new and innovative ways. For more information, please visit www.ampsychfdn.org.

Media Contact:

Dinah Saglio

829 Studios

[email protected]

401-742-9180

SOURCE GPS Group Peer Support