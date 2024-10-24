GPS Sango Family Dentistry Reports Data Security Incident

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Sango Family Dentistry, PLLC (doing business as "Sango Family Dentistry") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to its employees and patients.

On August 27, 2024, our team became aware of unusual activity that disrupted access to our systems. Upon discovering this activity, we took steps to secure our digital environment. We also engaged leading cybersecurity experts to assist with an investigation and to determine whether personal information may have been accessed or acquired without authorization in conjunction with the attack. The investigation revealed that an unknown actor gained access to and obtained certain data from the Sango Family Dentistry network on or about August 27, 2024. Sango Family Dentistry then worked with additional experts to conduct a comprehensive review of the impacted data to determine what personal information was involved.

The personal and protected health information that may have been involved in the incident varied by individual but included the following: individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, dates of birth, medical information, diagnoses, diagnosis codes, treatment information, provider names, health insurance information, billing/claim information, health benefit plan number, and subscriber member number.

As soon as we discovered the incident, Sango Family Dentistry took the steps referenced above. Sango Family Dentistry takes the security and privacy of personal information in its possession very seriously and is taking additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

To date, Sango Family Dentistry is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on October 21, 2024, Sango Family Dentistry sent notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Sango Family Dentistry had identifiable home address information. In this notification letter, Sango Family Dentistry provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. Sango Family Dentistry also offered individuals access to complimentary identity protection services through CyEx.

Sango Family Dentistry has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm Central Time and can be reached at (857) 500-4313. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through CyEx. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility through the call center to enroll in services.

At Sango Family Dentistry, we take the privacy and security of all information within our possession very seriously. Thank you for your understanding about this incident.

While we are not aware of the misuse of any affected individual's information, we are providing the following information to help those who want to know more about steps they can take to protect themselves and their personal information:

Review Your Account Statements and Notify Law Enforcement of Suspicious Activity

As a precautionary measure, we recommend that you remain vigilant by reviewing your account statements and credit reports closely. If you detect any suspicious activity on an account, you should promptly notify the financial institution or company with which the account is maintained. You also should promptly report any fraudulent activity or any suspected incidence of identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, including Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

To file a report with the Attorney General for the State of Tennessee, go to tn.gov/attorneygeneral or call 615-741-3491.

To file a complaint with the FTC, go to IdentityTheft.gov or call 1-877-ID-THEFT (877-438-4338). Complaints filed with the FTC will be added to the FTC's Identity Theft Data Clearinghouse, which is a database made available to law enforcement agencies.

Obtain and Monitor Your Credit Report

We recommend that you obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling toll-free 877-322-8228, or by completing an Annual Credit Report Request Form and mailing it to Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348. You can access the printable request form at https://www.annualcreditreport.com/manualRequestForm.action or fill out the online form at https://www.annualcreditreport.com/requestReport/requestForm.action. Or you can elect to purchase a copy of your credit report by contacting one of the three national credit reporting agencies. Contact information for the three national credit reporting agencies for the purpose of requesting a copy of your credit report or for general inquiries is provided below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion (866) 349-5191 (888) 397-3742 (800) 888-4213 www.equifax.com www.experian.com www.transunion.com P.O. Box 740241

Atlanta, GA 30374 P.O. Box 2002

Allen, TX 75013 2 Baldwin Place

P.O. Box 1000

Chester, PA 19016

Consider Placing a Fraud Alert on Your Credit Report

We recommend placing a fraud alert on your credit report. An initial fraud alert is free and will stay on your credit file for at least 90 days. The alert informs creditors of possible fraudulent activity within your report and requests that the creditor contact you prior to establishing any accounts in your name. To place a fraud alert on your credit report, contact any of the three credit reporting agencies identified above. Additional information is available at www.annualcreditreport.com.

Credit and Medical Information Report Monitoring

In addition, the Sango Family Dentistry has arranged with CyEx to provide patients with credit and healthcare information monitoring for one year*, at no cost to the patients. The Medical Shield Total package provides patients with the following benefits:

3-Bureau Credit Monitoring

Health Insurance Plan Number Monitoring

Medical Record Number Monitoring

Medical Beneficiary Identifier Monitoring

National Provider Number Monitoring

International Classification of Diseases Monitoring

Health Savings Account Monitoring

Dark Web Monitoring

Victim Assistance

$1 Million Identity Theft Insurance**

To take advantage of this offer, patients must follow the instructions below:

Visit app.medicalshield.cyex.com/enrollment/activate/sangoms Enter the patient's unique Activation Code (provided in the notification letter sent on October 21, 2024 ) Click "Redeem Code" Follow the prompts to create your account

The deadline to enroll is January 19, 2025. After January 19, 2025, the enrollment process will close, and Activation Codes will no longer be active. If you do not enroll by January 19, 2025, you will not be able to take advantage of Medical Shield, so please enroll before the deadline. If you need assistance with the enrollment process or have questions regarding Medical Shield, please call Medical Shield directly at (857) 500-4313.

Take Advantage of Additional Free Resources on Identity Theft

We recommend that you review the tips provided by the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Information website, a valuable resource with some helpful tips on how to protect your information. Additional information is available at https://consumer.ftc.gov/identity-theft-and-online-security.

For more information, please visit IdentityTheft.gov or call 1-877-ID-THEFT (877-438-4338). A copy of Identity Theft – A Recovery Plan, a comprehensive guide from the FTC to help you guard against and deal with identity theft, can be found on the FTC's website at https://www.bulkorder.ftc.gov/system/files/publications/501a_idt_a_recovery_plan_508.pdf.

Security Freeze

In some US states, you have the right to put a security freeze on your credit file. A security freeze (also known as a credit freeze) makes it harder for someone to open a new account in your name. It is designed to prevent potential creditors from accessing your credit report without your consent. As a result, using a security freeze may interfere with or delay your ability to apply for a new credit card, wireless phone, or any service that requires a credit check. You must separately place a security freeze on your credit file with each credit reporting agency. To place a security freeze, you may be required to provide the consumer reporting agency with information that identifies you including your full name, Social Security number, date of birth, current and previous addresses, a copy of your state-issued identification card, and a recent utility bill, bank statement, or insurance statement. There is no charge to request a security freeze or to remove a security freeze.

What should I do if my family member was involved in the incident and is deceased?

You may choose to notify the three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and Trans Union, and request they flag the deceased credit file. This will prevent the credit file information from being used to open credit. To make this request, mail a copy of your family member's death certificate to each company at the addresses above.

What should I do if my minor child or protected person's information was involved in the incident?

You can request that each of the three national credit reporting agencies perform a manual search for a minor's or protected person's Social Security number to determine if there is an associated credit report. Copies of identifying information for the minor and parent/guardian may be required, including birth or adoption certificate, Social Security card and government issued identification card. If a credit report exists, you should request a copy of the report and immediately report ay fraudulent accounts to the credit reporting agency. You can also report any misuse of a minor's information to the FTC at https://www.identitytheft.gov/. For more information about Child Identity Theft and instructions for requesting a manual Social Security number search, visit the FTC website: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0040-child-identity-theft. Contact information for the three credit reporting agencies may be found above.

*Service Term begins on the date of enrollment, provided that the enrollment takes place during the approved enrollment period.

**Identity Theft Insurance is underwritten by insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. The description herein is a summary and intended for informational purposes only and does not include all terms, conditions, and exclusions of the policies described. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions.

SOURCE GPS Sango Family Dentistry PLLC