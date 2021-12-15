GPS Tracker Market Research Size to Grow by USD 914.96 Mn | CalAmp Corp. and Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the GPS tracker market are the increasing demand for fleet management system, growing investment in satellite deployment, and growing investment in LTE network, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 914.96 mn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 9.63%.

Key Vendors and Their Offerings

CalAmp Corp. - The company offers GPS trackers such as Asset Trackers, Vehicle Trackers, Fleet Telematics, OBD Telematics, Telematics Gateways, Telematics Routers like ATU-620, LMU-330, LMU-2130, LMU-3030 LTE CAT-1, and many more.

The company offers GPS trackers such as Asset Trackers, Vehicle Trackers, Fleet Telematics, OBD Telematics, Telematics Gateways, Telematics Routers like ATU-620, LMU-330, LMU-2130, LMU-3030 LTE CAT-1, and many more. Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers GPS trackers such as Vehicle Tracker, Asset Tracker, and Personal Tracker like GT06E, JM-LL301, Qbit, and many more.

The company offers GPS trackers such as Vehicle Tracker, Asset Tracker, and Personal Tracker like GT06E, JM-LL301, Qbit, and many more. Geotab Inc. - The company offers GPS trackers such as Geotab GO device, MyGeotab, Camera and video solutions, Software packages, and many more.

The company offers GPS trackers such as Geotab GO device, MyGeotab, Camera and video solutions, Software packages, and many more. JSC Teltonika - The company offers GPS trackers for vehicle tracking and its accessories like FMC001, FMM130, FMU126, MSP500, and many more.

The company offers GPS trackers for vehicle tracking and its accessories like FMC001, FMM130, FMU126, MSP500, and many more. Navtelecom LLC - The company offers GPS trackers such as SIGNAL S-2651, SIGNAL S-2653, SIGNAL S-4651, and their software.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from APAC.

of the growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key countries for the GPS tracker market in APAC.

are the key countries for the GPS tracker market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America .

For additional inputs regarding the regional segmentation of the GPS tracker market, View Our Free Sample

Notes:

The GPS tracker market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including CalAmp Corp., Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Geotab Inc., JSC Teltonika, Navtelecom LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sierra Wireless Inc., and UAB Ruptela

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. Download 3 Reports Annually and View 3 reports monthly!

Related Reports:

Smart City Market: The smart city market has been segmented by application (smart infrastructure, smart energy, smart mobility, smart security, and others) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now

The smart city market has been segmented by application (smart infrastructure, smart energy, smart mobility, smart security, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now CCTV Market: The CCTV Market has been segmented by product (dome camera, PTZ camera, bullet camera, and box camera) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

GPS Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 914.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.63 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CalAmp Corp., Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Geotab Inc., JSC Teltonika, Navtelecom LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sierra Wireless Inc., and UAB Ruptela Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio