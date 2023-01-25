GPS tracker market to grow by 14.33% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing demand for fleet management systems will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Information services market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including ArusNavi | CalAmp Corp. | GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC | Geotab Inc | JSC Teltonika | Laipac Technology Inc. | Meitrack Group | Michelin North America Inc | Mielta Technologies | Navtelecom LLC | ORBCOMM Inc. | Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. | Sensata Technologies Inc | Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd. | Sierra Wireless Inc. | Trackimo Inc. | Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co. | UAB Ruptela, among others

: 15+, Including ArusNavi | CalAmp Corp. | GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC | Geotab Inc | JSC Teltonika | Laipac Technology Inc. | Meitrack Group | Michelin North America Inc | Mielta Technologies | Navtelecom LLC | ORBCOMM Inc. | Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. | Sensata Technologies Inc | Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd. | Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd. | Sierra Wireless Inc. | Trackimo Inc. | Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co. | UAB Ruptela, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Logistics and transportation, Construction and mining, Government, and Oil and gas), Technology (Standalone tracker, Obd device, and Advance tracker), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the GPS tracker market was valued at USD 587.49 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 181.30 million. The GPS tracker market size is estimated to grow by USD 958.27 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.41% according to Technavio.

GPS tracker market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global GPS tracker market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Global GPS tracker market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers -

Increasing demand for fleet management system

Growing investment in satellite deployment

Growing investment in the LTE network

KEY challenges -

Growing demand for OBD dongles

Connectivity issues with GPS trackers

Security issues related to the fleet management system

The GPS tracker market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this GPS tracker market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the GPS tracker market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the GPS tracker market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the GPS tracker market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GPS tracker market vendors

GPS Tracker Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 958.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.33 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArusNavi, CalAmp Corp., GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC, Geotab Inc, JSC Teltonika, Laipac Technology Inc., Meitrack Group, Michelin North America Inc, Mielta Technologies, Navtelecom LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc, Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Trackimo Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., and UAB Ruptela Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global GPS tracker market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global GPS tracker market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Logistics and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Logistics and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction and mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction and mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Standalone tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Standalone tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Standalone tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Standalone tracker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Standalone tracker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Obd device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Obd device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Obd device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Obd device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Obd device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Advance tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Advance tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Advance tracker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Advance tracker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Advance tracker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ArusNavi

Exhibit 120: ArusNavi - Overview



Exhibit 121: ArusNavi - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ArusNavi - Key offerings

12.4 CalAmp Corp.

Exhibit 123: CalAmp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: CalAmp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: CalAmp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: CalAmp Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC

Exhibit 127: GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Geotab Inc

Exhibit 130: Geotab Inc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Geotab Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Geotab Inc - Key news



Exhibit 133: Geotab Inc - Key offerings

12.7 JSC Teltonika

Exhibit 134: JSC Teltonika - Overview



Exhibit 135: JSC Teltonika - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: JSC Teltonika - Key offerings

12.8 Laipac Technology Inc.

Exhibit 137: Laipac Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Laipac Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Laipac Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Navtelecom LLC

Exhibit 140: Navtelecom LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Navtelecom LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Navtelecom LLC - Key offerings

12.10 ORBCOMM Inc.

Exhibit 143: ORBCOMM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: ORBCOMM Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: ORBCOMM Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Sensata Technologies Inc

Exhibit 149: Sensata Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Sensata Technologies Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Sensata Technologies Inc - Key news



Exhibit 152: Sensata Technologies Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Sensata Technologies Inc - Segment focus

12.13 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sierra Wireless Inc.

Exhibit 160: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Trackimo Inc.

Exhibit 164: Trackimo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Trackimo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Trackimo Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 UAB Ruptela

Exhibit 167: UAB Ruptela - Overview



Exhibit 168: UAB Ruptela - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: UAB Ruptela - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

