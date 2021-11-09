GPS Trackit Announces Trailer Management Solution to Deter Theft

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Trackit, a leading provider of video, fleet, and asset tracking systems, announced today it has launched the GL500MG – a universal trailer management solution.



Theft of cargo, and the trailers transporting it, has spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to cargo recovery service CargoNet. Equipment theft is also a serious problem – up to $1 billion worth of construction and farm equipment is stolen each year, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Only 10-15% of stolen equipment is ever recovered, according to International Risk Management Institute.

GPS Trackit's GL500MG protects unpowered assets including construction equipment, freight trailers, flatbed trailers, freight containers, generators, tool storage boxes, and recreational equipment.

The device's powerful features, 5-year onboard battery, and durable housing help construction companies, carriers and trucking companies locate and control their trailers around the clock.

"Our new asset tracker is a universal device that helps companies protect the valuable assets that help their business to grow," said Ed Montes, GPS Trackit's CEO. "As a leader in the IoT and fleet management industries, we want to provide the highest-value solutions to our customer base."



Learn more about protecting trailers and business assets at: https://gpstrackit.com/solutions/asset-tracking/

GL500MG Product Highlights:

Durable, waterproof shell

User update button immediately shares GPS coordinates

Geofences provide alerts when asset leaves pre-set area

Lithium batteries last 5 years

Flexible mounting options

Wake up on motion

Tamper detecting magnet

The GL500MG helps companies quickly recover stolen trailers, by increasing the data ping rate when the trailer unexpectedly moves.

"We've designed the GL500MG to help companies quickly recover stolen or lost equipment to reduce loss," said Michael Gill, GPS Trackit's CTO.

The GL500MG is available now.

About GPS Trackit

GPS Trackit improves fleet safety, increases efficiency and lowers costs by empowering customers with a user experience that turns vehicle data into real-time actionable insights. More than 12,000 customers across North and South America look to GPS Trackit's award-winning IoT cloud platform for fleet and asset management and smart video telematics, all supported by a team of hands-on advisors who have their backs 24/7. GPS Trackit is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit GPSTrackit.com .

