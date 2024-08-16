GPS TUNER Selects Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Z100 Smart Glasses to Bundle as a Heads-Up Display for Their eBike Software Offerings

GPS TUNER's mission is to revolutionize smart mobility by providing innovative, reliable, and user-friendly navigation solutions for bicycles, eBikes, eScooters, LEVs, and EVs, ensuring every journey is safe, efficient, and enjoyable. Its primary products include Companion App, Navie, and EV Navigation. These apps have been downloaded for phone use by over two million riders across 99 countries. With driver safety always top of mind, GPS TUNER plans to directly offer eBike manufacturers the option to include Vuzix Z100 smart glasses with every bike they sell, in order to reduce rider distraction and enhance the usage of their existing suite of smart mobility apps.

GPS TUNER's new V2X (vehicle-to-everything) technology, which was recently demonstrated along with Vuzix Z100 smart glasses at Eurobike 2024 held in early July in Frankfurt, Germany, aims to transform road safety. Developed in collaboration with end-to-end V2X solution provider Commsignia, this system enables real-time communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and personal devices, providing instant alerts and safety warnings for cyclists and scooter riders. It aims to facilitate safer, smarter travel while reducing accidents and ensuring secure journeys for vulnerable road users.

"Vuzix offers some of the best see-through wearables in the world and their Z100 smart glasses fit hand to glove with the use of our eMobility software apps," said Gábor Tárnok, CEO and Founder of GPS TUNER. "We believe many of our eBike customers will embrace this combined solution as an attractive feature for their products. Our initial roll out is anticipated for this year and we intend to expand as the demand requires."

"The number one cause of scooter and smart bike accidents is distracted driving due to cell phone usage while riding. GPS TUNER solutions are tailor made to work with Vuzix smart glasses, creating a heads-up, hands-free solution for riders that will make them more informed while keeping their eyes on the road," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We're proud to support a safer driver population and look forward to seeing an expanded relationship with GPS TUNER as they market their bundled solution to their customers."

