GPSWOX, Bluedot Innovation, and Thumbvista Recognized as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for the Geofencing Solutions Space

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geofencing software solutions are used to generate a virtual boundary around fixed or moving objects. These solutions are leveraged to track devices, individuals, or other assets. 'Geofenced' assets can also be monitored, tracked, or detected if the preset boundary is violated. Geofencing tools create virtual boundaries by using GPS, RFID, and Wi-Fi technology.

On the 360Quadrants platform, GPSWOX, Bluedot Innovation, and Thumbvista are recognized as Visionary Leaders in the Geofencing Solutions space. Companies that fall in this category have an established product portfolio and a powerful market presence.

GPSWOX is a provider of security products for children and vehicles. Its trackers come with integrated batteries that can hold a charge for up to a few months. These trackers use SIM cards to connect to a GPS network and can be disguised or concealed easily.

Bluedot is the developer of advanced solutions that are used by clients to reach their target audiences by leveraging demographic data or past behavior at numerous locations. The actionable insights provided by the company help clients identify customer engagement and create smarter campaigns.

Solutions from Thumbvista can be used to set up multiple geofences. Its offerings also contain targeting features that can be used to trigger advertisements for a particular customer base. Thumbvista can also provide reports for marketers to gauge campaign performance—these reports include Click-through Rate (CTR), impressions, and other useful information.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of Geofencing Solutions involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 25 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

