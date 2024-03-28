GPT Protocol to Sponsor Bitcoin Energy Summit

MIAMI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPT Protocol, ( MEXC: GPT ) ( UNI: GPT ), a decentralized platform at the intersection of AI and blockchain on a mission to democratize AI development through its censorship-resistant applications, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation in the Bitcoin Energy Summit, a convergence of experts dedicated to sustainable cryptocurrency mining.

GPT Protocol is a proud sponsor of the conference, marking a significant step in our journey to integrate AI computing with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) towards eco-friendly mining practices. This engagement will elevate our project's visibility, foster connections with industry pioneers, and attract investors passionate about advancing sustainable AI mining within the blockchain realm.

Founder and CEO Peter Peng ( X: @protogodx ) will take part in a panel discussion about AI mining while COO Craig O'Sullivan ( X: @craigosullivan ) will be on the capital markets panel along with Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone.

Bitcoin Energy Summit will be held in Miami, Florida on April 22nd and 23rd. The event features a stellar lineup of speakers including Hut8 CEO Asher Genoot, Bit Digital CEO Sam Tabar, U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, and Bitcoin Policy Institute Fellow Margot Paez. Registration details and additional information can be found on the event's official webpage: https://www.bitcoinenergysummit.com

GPT Protocol is a decentralized P2P network (DePIN) that connects high-performance computing miners with open-source developers to democratize access to AI compute power. The protocol uses a Layer 2 solution on top of Ethereum with our native ERC-20 token $GPT fueling the ecosystem which rewards miners, data providers, and developers.

Our vision is to establish a network state that respects individual rights, fosters personalized data control, protects against misuse, and provides equal opportunities for participation and monetization. This state will exemplify a new era in digital and economic progress, driven by AI and powered by a global digital currency, setting a standard as the "Internet of AI."

Website: https://gptprotocol.org

Email: [email protected]

Twitter/X: @gpt_protocol

