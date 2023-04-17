GPTZero and Peerceptiv Agree to Test AI Detection in Peer Learning

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPTZero and Peerceptiv announced today an agreement to pilot GPTZero's AI detection solution in Peerceptiv's peer learning system. The initial phase will be focused at the post-secondary level, with the objective of optimizing integrity of writing submissions uploaded on the Peerceptiv peer assessment platform.

"We believe that students should be empowered to explore generative AI technologies in an ethical and responsible way," said GPTZero founder Edward Tian. "In partnering with Peerceptiv, we're excited to offer a solution that supports both students and educators in navigating new AI technologies."

Professors participating in the test will be able to view the probability that the written submission was created using generative AI and offer instructors quick access to those submissions themselves. In a second iteration of testing, students will receive a notification immediately upon submission of their work indicating the probability of AI generated text. This will save instructors time and grant students the agency to resolve issues before the assignment deadline.

"One of Peerceptiv's key benefits is the use of AI to hold students accountable for the quality of interaction with their peers," said Mark Limbach, CEO of Peerceptiv. "We're thrilled to be working with Edward and the GPTZero team to fully test AI detection in peer learning, and motivate students to engage with each other at a high level."

Peerceptiv and GPTZero plan to conduct the AI detection testing through the Spring and Summer 2023 semesters. Instructors at post-secondary institutions who wish to participate in this testing should reach out to Peerceptiv at [email protected] .

About GPTZero: GPTZero is building the safeguards so that AI technologies are adopted responsibly. Our flagship product is an AI text detection solution built especially for educators from conversations with hundreds of teachers and professors. To try our initial beta, visit gptzero.me. See GPTZero CEO Edward Tian speak at the ASU-GSV Summit Tuesday at 4:10 in the session, The Future of Integrity in the Brave New World of AI/GPT.

About Peerceptiv: Peerceptiv actively engages students and improves outcomes through peer learning and assessment. Developed over a decade of research at the University of Pittsburgh, Peerceptiv uses AI to scale more effective collaborative learning for schools, institutions and organizations across North America and around the world. Learn more about Peerceptiv at www.peerceptiv.com .

