NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPTZERO , the leading platform for AI-generated content detection and responsible AI adoption, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Footwork VC with participation from Reach Capital, Uncork, Neo, Alt Capital, and the former CEOs of Reuters and the NYT.

"As we spent time with the GPTZero team, we became more and more excited by what we learned," says Nikhil Basu Trivedi at Footwork. "Their north star, in building an independent layer to measure and preserve authentic content on the internet, will only grow in importance in the years to come."

GPTZero announces $10 million Series A funding round to revolutionize responsible AI adoption Post this

This funding will enable GPTZero to redefine the interaction between humans and AI, enabling individuals, not AI companies, to measure and define the application of artificial intelligence on their own terms.

GPTZero's roadmap includes launching and developing:

Hallucination detection: A core technology for ensuring the integrity of AI-generated content

A core technology for ensuring the integrity of AI-generated content AI Sources: Identify the training data behind LLM outputs to judge how trustworthy they are and avoid reproducing copyrighted text

Identify the training data behind LLM outputs to judge how trustworthy they are and avoid reproducing copyrighted text GPTZero Docs: A new editor platform with an embedded AI that records and cites its AI usage. It includes education-specific functionality around limiting and watermarking AI outputs.

"We have been extremely fortunate to support a community of millions in identifying AI," says CEO Edward Tian, "now we are committed to empowering teachers, students, writers, readers, and organizations to transparently interact with AI."

SOURCE GPTZero