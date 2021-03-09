GPU Market Size Will Reach USD 200.85 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 33.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Processing Unit Market is Segmented by Type (Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid), Device (Computer, Tablet, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Television, and Others), Industry Vertical (Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Computers & Electronics Category.

The Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market was valued at USD 19.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 200.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of GPU market size are:

Advancements in graphics-based games and growing adoption of gaming laptops and computers.

The increasing trend of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

High adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in various industries.

Mining for Cryptocurrency currencies.

The study discusses the demand for graphics processing units, including growth opportunities, constraints, and market analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING GPU MARKET SIZE

The increasing gaming trend is expected to drive the growth of GPU market size. With hyper-realistic graphics and vast, complicated in-game environments, video games have become more computationally intensive. GPU's demand is increasing rapidly with the rise of virtual reality gaming and advanced display technology such as 4K displays and high refresh rates. GPUs can render graphics in both 2D and 3D modes allowing the gamer to play at higher resolutions and faster frame rates.

The rising demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is expected to increase GPU market size. A variety of organizations are focusing on augmented reality solutions, all with the intention of radically improving how people communicate with machines. Companies are designing cutting-edge GPU systems for AR and VR, resulting in a completely interactive environment that appeals to the computer and film industries, developers, and customers alike. Graphic processing units' market size is expected to increase as AR and VR become more commonly used in different applications.

The growing popularity of the Internet of things (IoT) is expected to fuel GPU market size growth. GPU enables a feature-rich IoT interface that is both seamless and pervasive across all industries. 3D graphics for user interface composite processing and dynamic 3D user interfaces are some of the examples of GPU applications in IoT. Advances in integrated and hybrid GPUs can help IoT systems meet their ideal requirements of appropriate form factors and low power consumption, making them suitable for battery-powered devices. Furthermore, a GPU is a prerequisite for many IoT-targeted portable electronics products, including smartphones, digital cameras and camcorders, laptops and tablets, wearable electronics, and household electronics.

Other areas where GPUs are utilized include Cryptocurrency mining, AI, and machine learning due to their high computational capability.

GPU MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the integrated segment dominated the GPU market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance of integrated GPU is due to its extensive utilization in portable electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and many more. However, hybrid graphic processing units are expected to witness the highest growth.

Based on the device, the smartphone segment dominated the GPU market share in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for durable and less power-consuming graphic processing units for smartphones that are expected to foster high growth of integrated GPUs.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global graphics processing unit market in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to the government's substantial investment in developing high-performance graphic computing systems for defense and intelligence and the growing use of IoT systems, which necessitate powerful graphic computing systems.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Type

Dedicated

Integrated

Hybrid

By Device

Computer

Tablet

Smartphone

Gaming Console

Television

Others

By Industry Vertical

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Intelligence

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

● Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

● Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Dassault Systems, Inc.,

Google, Inc

Siemens AG

Sony Corporation

