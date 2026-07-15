GPU.ai Named Official Title Sponsor of AGI Summit SF 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GPU.ai today announced that it has been named the Official Title Sponsor of AGI Summit SF 2026, one of the Bay Area's largest AI gatherings, expected to bring together more than 15,000 attendees including AI founders, enterprise leaders, investors, researchers, and CEOs shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

GPU.ai named the title sponsor of AGI Summit 2026 (PRNewsfoto/BitCore AI)

Scheduled for July 18–19, 2026 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, AGI Summit SF 2026 will convene leading voices across frontier AI, applied machine learning, infrastructure, agents, and enterprise deployment. The speaker roster includes leaders and representatives from organizations such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, and BlackRock, alongside other prominent companies helping define the next phase of AI. Tesla and AWS are among the event's Gold Sponsors, while GPU.ai will serve in the summit's top sponsorship role as presenting partner.

GPU.ai said the sponsorship reflects its broader commitment to the builders and organizations driving the next phase of AI adoption. The company is developing an intelligent GPU platform focused on helping teams access and use compute more efficiently, with an emphasis on simplifying infrastructure management while enabling developers to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI workloads at scale. The company said events like AGI Summit SF create valuable opportunities to connect directly with developers, startup teams, and enterprise leaders who are actively building production AI systems.

"Every AI team we talk to is fighting the same battle - GPUs are scattered across different clouds, regions, and vendors, and pricing is all over the map. Teams are overpaying for compute or wasting time hunting for capacity when they should be working on their models," said Aditya Reddy, CTO of GPU.ai. "We built GPU.ai so teams can find the best capacity at the best price, run their workloads, and scale from prototype to production without rebuilding their infrastructure every six months."

Ranbir Badwal, CEO of GPU.ai, added: "At the summit, we'll be giving away the thing everyone wants - free GPU credits. We want builders to come meet the team, learn what we're creating, and leave with something immediately useful. For startups, researchers, and developers moving quickly, access to compute can make the difference between an idea staying on paper and a product reaching users. GPU capacity has become the new oil of the AI era, and our goal is to put more of it directly in the hands of the people actually building things."

Attendees of AGI Summit SF 2026 presented by GPU.ai will have the opportunity to meet the GPU.ai team on-site and learn more about the company's vision for the future of AI infrastructure.

About GPU.ai

GPU.ai is the intelligent GPU platform designed to help AI teams access and utilize compute resources more efficiently. The company focuses on simplifying infrastructure management while enabling developers to train and deploy AI workloads at scale.

For more information, visit GPU.ai and AGISummit.ai

SOURCE BitCore AI