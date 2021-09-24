GQLab, COACH China and ZKBox, Collaborate to Release Brand's First NFT Fashion Project in China

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKBox, a Layer2 NFT protocol based on ZK-Rollup technology, today announced a new collaboration with luxury brand COACH China and GQLab, the content development team of GQ China, to release six limited editions of NFT artwork inspired by iconic designs from COACH's Fall 2021 collection themed "COACH Forever II." As this project's strategic technical partner, ZKBox will mint the NFTs on its platform and distribute them via an airdrop project. The partnership is both COACH China and GQLab China's first trial in the NFT space.

The media collaboration with GQLab marks COACH China's first entrance into the NFT space, as more luxury fashion brands and media publications experiment with the trending blockchain technology. Non-fungible tokens have seen exponential growth throughout 2021 as celebrities, athletes, musicians, and artists partner with NFT platforms to produce their own unique NFT works. Unlike physical pieces of clothing or art, NFTs provide verifiable proof of ownership powered by the blockchain.

A longtime media partner of COACH China, GQLab is the digital content pipeline of GQ China on WeChat, specializing in multi-channel new media marketing through TikTok, Bilibili, Weibo, and WeChat. In their latest project, COACH China and GQLab have created a unique interactive NFT experience for fans of the luxury brand. To bring the collection to the digital world, ZKBox has worked closely with GQLab to produce the corresponding NFT artworks.

Fans of COACH can enter for a chance to win an NFT by sharing their ideas of "Mix & Match" of personal designs and total looks via Weibo. Six winners will have the chance to win the limited edition ERC-20-based NFTs. The project will be held via the co-created IP theme - "Art Eye"- inside GQLab, which aims to bridge the gap between art and the fashion world through multiple arts-related angles including such content as art schools, artist interviews, art community, and trending news and topics.

As some of the winners may be new to the blockchain or NFT space, ZKBox will provide a tutorial to guide participants through claiming their NFTs using their crypto wallets.

"NFTs are acting as a gateway for brands, individuals, and audiences that have not previously been involved in the blockchain and crypto space to enter. There's so much opportunity for experimentation and innovation, and that is attracting the attention of top players in multiple industries," said Hailan Jia, PR Director at ZKBox. "COACH China and GQLab are top players in their respective fields, so we're excited to jointly work and bring these fashions content to the digital world."

About ZKBox

Through its Layer2 NFT protocol based on ZK-Rollup technology, ZKBox enables influencers, artists, celebrities, widely recognized brands, creators, and ordinary users to create, transfer, trade NFTs on the Layer2. ZKBox supports NFT transactions between Layer1 and Layer2 networks and supports ERC-721 standards, which are crucial in establishing a framework for NFT transactions and improving asset liquidity.

