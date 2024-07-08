GQR Acquires Uniti Med, Enhancing Workforce Solutions and Expanding Market Reach

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GQR, a leading global workforce solutions firm, proudly announces the acquisition of Uniti Med, a distinguished healthcare staffing company. This strategic acquisition marks a significant advancement for both organizations, enhancing their capabilities to serve clients and candidates across a broader array of sectors and geographical regions.

Strengthening Market Position

This acquisition significantly bolsters GQR's position in the staffing industry, positioning GQR in the Top 100 Staffing Firms, Top 50 Healthcare firms, and Top 25 Travel Nursing firms. Additionally, GQR secures a notable entry into the Top 25 Locum Tenens rankings, expanding its market footprint and capabilities.

Synergizing Capabilities and Coverage

Uniti Med's specialized healthcare staffing services, combined with GQR's extensive workforce solutions, create a powerful synergy. This partnership enhances national coverage, enriches the talent pool, and diversifies the customer base. Together, GQR and Uniti Med will deliver tailored, high-caliber workforce solutions across Healthcare, Workday, Life Sciences, Technology, and Nebula, providing unmatched service to clients and candidates alike.

Celebrating People and Culture

"We are proud to welcome Uniti Med's ambitious and accomplished team to GQR," said Steven Talbot, CEO of GQR. "Uniti Med's award-winning culture and dedicated professionals complement GQR's own, bringing nearly one hundred experienced colleagues and close to five hundred contractors to the combined workforce. This acquisition also includes a connected and tenured serial-founder as an executive advisor and a proven management team that aligns with GQR's values and vision."

Chris Sund, President & COO of Uniti Med, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Joining forces with GQR presents a tremendous opportunity for both our clients and our team. Together, we can leverage our combined expertise to deliver even greater value and create new opportunities for growth and success."

Enhanced Opportunities for Clients and Candidates

This partnership enhances our ability to serve clients and candidates more effectively. Clients will benefit from an expanded talent pool and a more comprehensive range of services, ensuring their specific needs are met with precision. Candidates will gain access to a wider range of opportunities, supported by the combined expertise and resources of both companies. Together, GQR and Uniti Med are committed to delivering exceptional workforce solutions that drive success for all stakeholders.

About GQR

GQR is a global leader in workforce solutions, delivering rare talent to the most challenging and impactful industries including Healthcare, Life Sciences, Technology, and Financial Services. We are committed to fostering a partnership approach, underpinned by our dedication to providing a seamless and enriching experience for both clients and candidates. Through a blend of advanced technology and deep market insights, GQR stands at the forefront of the industry, continuously advancing the way talent strategies are formulated and executed.

For more information about GQR, visit www.gqr.com .

About Uniti Med

Uniti Med is a leading healthcare staffing company known for its exceptional culture and dedicated professionals. Specializing in travel nursing, locum tenens, and other healthcare sectors, Uniti Med is committed to fostering lasting relationships with clients and employees alike. Uniti Med was named on SIA's 2024 Best Staffing Firms to Temp For, 2024 Best Staffing Firms to Work For, Baird Holm Best Places to Work in Omaha in 2024, and is Great Places to Work Certified. Uniti Med was also rated #2 on BluePipes Best Travel Nursing Companies List in 2023.

For more information about Uniti Med, visit www.unitimed.com .

SOURCE GQR