GQR Global Markets: Best In-House Innovation Finalist, Recruiter Awards 2022

Catherine Stark, Associate Vice President with GQR Healthcare, also commented on the benefits and user experience of the platform. "One of my favorite features as a recruiter is the ability to send out a personalized application link," Stark says. "Our applicants can feel secure that their information is returned directly to their recruiter and recorded in the system properly. We can maintain consistent communication with seamless translation of information resulting in the highest quality service for our clinicians."

We live in an instant gratification society, and why should your experience working with a recruitment agency to secure the absolute best career options in your field be any different? That was the question asked by Corey Goodes, Senior Vice President, IT Systems. "With all the technology available to us in today's world, we rightly expect to be able to control the important things in life from the palm of our hand, on the go, and with instant results," Goodes explained. "This is what motivated me to develop technology with an excellent user experience at the core."

GQR was able to provide feedback from some of their healthcare applicants who described their experience as, "The easiest application I've ever filled out for a travel agency, and I've filled out a lot!" and "The best and easiest application so far!"

