GQueues Launches Team Queues to Help Businesses on G Suite Collaborate on Tasks

BOULDER, Colo., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GQueues, the leading task manager built specifically for G Suite, today announced the launch of Team Queues. The new feature enables people to create teams and set specific roles and permissions for each member. New task lists are shared automatically with all team members, fulfilling one of the top requests from users. Separate calendars for each team, with 2-way Google Calendar syncing, means people can keep personal tasks private while allowing each team to see the tasks important to them. Shared tags help team members easily filter tasks and ensure everyone is organizing work in a consistent way.

Help Your Team Work Better, Together, with Team Queues Team members collaborate in real-time, with simple, flexible sharing.

"We took all the functionality our individual users love about GQueues, and re-built each component specifically to help teams collaborate on tasks," said Cameron Henneke, founder of GQueues. "With Team Queues, it's now much easier to keep everyone on the same page, organize work faster, and prevent tasks from slipping through the cracks."

Over the last 3 months, GQueues gathered feedback from hundreds of beta testers and refined Team Queues to make it the very best way to collaborate on task management. "From the beginning, user input has been essential in building GQueues into one of the top productivity apps in the G Suite Marketplace," Henneke noted. GQueues stands out from other task managers with its deep integration into Google products, and it outshines Google's own "Tasks" app by providing users a full set of intuitive features including team collaboration, attachments, commenting, search and assignments.

Team Queues is available now to all GQueues BUSINESS users. For more information, visit the Team Queues Help Docs.

About GQueues

GQueues is the leading Google-integrated task management service for people and teams. From the intuitive and familiar interface to the seamless integration with Google products, ease and simplicity are woven throughout GQueues to help individuals, teams, companies and organizations work smarter and get things done. Tens of thousands of customers worldwide count on GQueues to stay in sync, including small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.gqueues.com.

