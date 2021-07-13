GR Technology Inc. Wins Deal To Replace Legacy ERP For New Concept Technology And Subsidiary NeConTech Companies

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. today announced that New Concept Technology (NCT) and subsidiary NeConTech companies are embarking on a digitalization journey and will streamline its operations with the help of GR Technology, Inc., and Plex Systems.

To gain even better control over business-critical processes throughout the value chain and ensure full process visibility, NCT will replace its existing on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with an integrated, multi-tenant cloud-based ERP solution, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform.

NCT has partnered with GR Technology to provide implementation services, business improvements, integrations, and optimizations of both the Plex and the Plex Mach2 systems and adoption of best business practices at both facilities.

"With Plex as the new backbone of the organization New Concept Technology will be able to complete quotes with reliable data, integrate systems from Quality, HR, Maintenance, Finance, EDI, Machine data capture to a single source of truth," says Lorren Riggle, COO at GR Technology.

A priority requirement was to capture information and provide KPI Analytics real-time, enabling proactive opportunities rather than reactive across all business platforms. Secondly, a fully integrated system that supported Quote2Cash, Procure2Pay and Plan2Produce activities utilizing the latest technologies.

GR Technology will also include the integration of GRTechTeam Platform tools to further expand the utilization of information and streamlining of business practices.

"Our partnership with GR Technology is a great example of how Plex Systems can help small to mid-sized manufacturers, like New Concept Technology, achieve the power of digital transformation," says Brad Hafer, GVP, Corporate Development at Plex.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles with locations in Pittsburgh (PA), Florida, and Bangalore (India), is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.GRTechnologyinc.com .

About Plex Systems

The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze their business and includes MES, ERP, supply chain planning, IIoT, and analytics. Learn more at https://www.plex.com/ .

About New Concept Technology

Headquartered in Emigsville, Pennsylvania, New Concept Technology is a single source supplier of conventional and insert molded plastic components, high-speed precision stampings and assemblies of complete and sub-component connectors. Learn more at www.newconcepttech.com .

CONTACTS:

Jennifer Chen

Marketing Manager

GR Technology, Inc.

(213) 688-1010

[email protected]

www.grtechnologyinc.com

SOURCE GR Technology, Inc.