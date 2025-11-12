GR TECHNOLOGY'S NEXT GENERATION AI-DRIVEN GR8T PLATFORM DEFINES THE FUTURE OF MANUFACTURING INNOVATION

GR Technology ushers in a new era of manufacturing automation, giving organizations across industries the ability to work smarter, faster, and more connected than ever before.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. introduces the next generation of its GR8T Platform, a unified suite of applications that streamline quoting, finance, quality, and project operations through intelligent automation.

This expanded suite introduces a new AI-driven application, set to launch in Q2 2026, called CFO Express. This solution drives financial transformation through AI powered treasury management, automating cash flow, reducing DSO, and strengthening real time financial visibility. Advanced capabilities also continue to grow in applications like Quote Express, which now include new Quote-to-Order and Catalog Pricing functionalities to give manufacturers complete visibility and accuracy across complex quoting and order management workflows.

EDI can be time consuming and error prone, but GR Technology simplifies these operations with powerful tools designed for reliability, speed, and control. The EDI Passport streamlines trading partner integration, while EDI Doctor handles data validation and prevents errors before they reach production. Project management finally becomes easier as well with Project Central connecting teams, schedules, and deliverables in one collaborative hub that enhances visibility and accountability. Complementing these solutions is the GR8T R3 (Recall Ready Response), which standardizes and strengthens quality and compliance practices across QMS environments, giving manufacturers a unified and proactive approach to recall readiness.

"Manufacturers are demanding faster, simpler, and more connected ways to operate," said Lorren Riggle, COO of GR Technology, Inc. "The GR8T Platform was designed to answer that call. We are giving manufacturers tools that not only automate their daily operations but elevate their entire business process from quote to cash and beyond."

Cloud based, scalable, and built for ERPs like Plex, the GR8T Platform enables manufacturers of any size and industry to adopt automation at their own pace while maintaining flexibility and full data integrity across their enterprise.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. is a leader in digital transformation and smart manufacturing solutions. Through its GR8T Platform, GR Technology helps companies modernize operations, unify data, and accelerate innovation from the plant floor to the top floor. For more information about GR Technology and the GR8T Platform, visit us at: http://www.grtechnologyinc.com/

