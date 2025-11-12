GR TECHNOLOGY'S NEXT GENERATION AI-DRIVEN GR8T PLATFORM DEFINES THE FUTURE OF MANUFACTURING INNOVATION

News provided by

GR Technology, Inc.

Nov 12, 2025, 10:11 ET

GR Technology ushers in a new era of manufacturing automation, giving organizations across industries the ability to work smarter, faster, and more connected than ever before.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. introduces the next generation of its GR8T Platform, a unified suite of applications that streamline quoting, finance, quality, and project operations through intelligent automation.

Continue Reading

This expanded suite introduces a new AI-driven application, set to launch in Q2 2026, called CFO Express. This solution drives financial transformation through AI powered treasury management, automating cash flow, reducing DSO, and strengthening real time financial visibility. Advanced capabilities also continue to grow in applications like Quote Express, which now include new Quote-to-Order and Catalog Pricing functionalities to give manufacturers complete visibility and accuracy across complex quoting and order management workflows.

EDI can be time consuming and error prone, but GR Technology simplifies these operations with powerful tools designed for reliability, speed, and control. The EDI Passport streamlines trading partner integration, while EDI Doctor handles data validation and prevents errors before they reach production. Project management finally becomes easier as well with Project Central connecting teams, schedules, and deliverables in one collaborative hub that enhances visibility and accountability. Complementing these solutions is the GR8T R3 (Recall Ready Response), which standardizes and strengthens quality and compliance practices across QMS environments, giving manufacturers a unified and proactive approach to recall readiness.

"Manufacturers are demanding faster, simpler, and more connected ways to operate," said Lorren Riggle, COO of GR Technology, Inc. "The GR8T Platform was designed to answer that call. We are giving manufacturers tools that not only automate their daily operations but elevate their entire business process from quote to cash and beyond."

Cloud based, scalable, and built for ERPs like Plex, the GR8T Platform enables manufacturers of any size and industry to adopt automation at their own pace while maintaining flexibility and full data integrity across their enterprise.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. is a leader in digital transformation and smart manufacturing solutions. Through its GR8T Platform, GR Technology helps companies modernize operations, unify data, and accelerate innovation from the plant floor to the top floor. For more information about GR Technology and the GR8T Platform, visit us at: http://www.grtechnologyinc.com/

Contact:

Michael Frey
(213) 688-1010
[email protected]

SOURCE GR Technology, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

A NEW STANDARD FOR F&B MANUFACTURING: HARVEST FOOD GROUP, LEADER IN IQF FOODS, UNLOCKS PARTNER CONNECTIVITY AND ENHANCES SHIPPING EFFICIENCY WITH GR TECHNOLOGY AND PLEX BY ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

A NEW STANDARD FOR F&B MANUFACTURING: HARVEST FOOD GROUP, LEADER IN IQF FOODS, UNLOCKS PARTNER CONNECTIVITY AND ENHANCES SHIPPING EFFICIENCY WITH GR TECHNOLOGY AND PLEX BY ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

Harvest Food Group chose to avoid traditional EDI approaches that depend on Trading Partner functionalities and Value-Added Networks (VANs) and...
DEFENSE AND AIRCRAFT CALIBRATION VALIDATION PROCESS ENHANCED WITH ROCKWELL AUTOMATION PLEX AND GR8T PATHWAYS BOT FOR KING NUTRONICS, A RAPTOR SCIENTIFIC COMPANY

DEFENSE AND AIRCRAFT CALIBRATION VALIDATION PROCESS ENHANCED WITH ROCKWELL AUTOMATION PLEX AND GR8T PATHWAYS BOT FOR KING NUTRONICS, A RAPTOR SCIENTIFIC COMPANY

King Nutronics and GR Technology are proud to announce the successful go-live of Rockwell Automation's Plex Smart Manufacturing Cloud and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics