SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading performance marketing agency, today announced the launch of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the first agency-developed service engineered to help brands achieve visibility inside AI search engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude. GEO equips brands with a cohesive strategy to appear in AI-generated answers, product recommendations, and emerging AI-driven shopping experiences.

"As consumers shift from traditional search engines to AI assistants, brands need to ensure they are visible inside their answers — not just in search results," said Kevin Miller, CEO of GR0. "GEO gives brands a long-term strategy to win inside ChatGPT and Perplexity, and our upcoming product-feed integrations with OpenAI will redefine how customers discover and buy."

GR0's Comprehensive GEO Capabilities

GR0's GEO service includes:

AI Search Visibility: Strategies designed to surface brands when consumers ask AI platforms product, category, and informational questions.

Strategies designed to surface brands when consumers ask AI platforms product, category, and informational questions. Crawlability Optimization: Technical improvements — including robots.txt audits, sitemap engineering, and site performance fixes — to ensure LLMs can easily access, understand, and trust brand content.

Technical improvements — including robots.txt audits, sitemap engineering, and site performance fixes — to ensure LLMs can easily access, understand, and trust brand content. AI-Ready Answer Pages: Structured, fast-loading pages built to align with LLM indexing and response generation, improving a brand's likelihood of being included in AI answers.

Structured, fast-loading pages built to align with LLM indexing and response generation, improving a brand's likelihood of being included in AI answers. Authority and Citation Building: Authentic Reddit engagement and high-authority backlinks that strengthen a brand's credibility within AI reasoning engines.

Authentic Reddit engagement and high-authority backlinks that strengthen a brand's credibility within AI reasoning engines. AI Impact Measurement: Dashboards tracking LLM citations, AI-driven visits, crawl activity, and visibility trends.

Dashboards tracking LLM citations, AI-driven visits, crawl activity, and visibility trends. AI Commerce Product Indexing: Support for emerging merchant programs that allow brands to be featured directly in AI-native shopping and product-discovery systems.

"AI engines are quickly becoming the next major discovery platforms," said Jonathan Zacharias, President of GR0. "GEO finally gives brands the structure and strategy they need to show up inside those answers. It's not just an evolution of SEO — it's a reinvention."

Direct Integration With OpenAI Product Feeds

In addition to GEO, GR0 is developing the industry's first agency-side system enabling brands to connect their product feeds directly to OpenAI's commerce endpoints. This pipeline allows:

Submission of product data in JSON, XML, or CSV that is fully aligned with OpenAI specifications.

Updates as often as every 15 minutes for real-time pricing and inventory accuracy.

Activation of AI-powered search and recommendation capabilities.

Control over product visibility through OpenAI's enable_search and enable_checkout settings.

As AI assistants evolve into shopping destinations, structured product feeds are becoming the source of truth for how AI models classify, recommend, and present products. GR0's technology positions brands at the forefront of this transition.

A First-of-Its-Kind Competitive Advantage

With GEO and its proprietary feed-to-OpenAI integration, GR0 becomes the first marketing agency to offer a fully integrated AI search optimization solution, combining SEO, technical infrastructure, authority-building, and AI commerce readiness.

