LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, a leading digital marketing agency and pioneer of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), announced today that CEO Kevin Miller was featured in a Forbes article examining how marketing organizations are navigating the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. The piece, titled "Fintech Marketers Are All In On AI—And They Know Where To Stop," was authored by Boaz Sobrado and published March 18, 2026.

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The article profiles how forward-thinking marketing leaders are integrating AI across their organizations and where they draw the line. Miller was cited as a central example of how agencies are rethinking their entire operational model in real time.

According to Forbes, GR0 recently migrated its full team from ChatGPT to Anthropic's Claude, a decision Miller described as representative of a new category of strategic business choices that simply did not exist a few years ago. The article documents how GR0's all-hands meetings now regularly feature team members presenting entirely new workflows: connecting Claude Code to Ahrefs to automate keyword research pipelines, using AI coding tools to build full business intelligence dashboards in under an hour, and wiring project management tools together so anyone in the company can query data visually. Forbes noted that the pace of this transformation means individual contributors at GR0 are expanding their capabilities well beyond their original job descriptions.

The article also positions Miller as a thoughtful voice on where AI adoption requires restraint. In industries like fintech and crypto, where customers are entrusting brands with their savings and financial futures, brand authenticity carries different weight than in other verticals.

"Being featured in Forbes alongside the broader conversation about AI in marketing is a reflection of what this team has built. We're not talking about AI in theory. We're living it every week, and the results we're seeing for clients prove that the agencies who move fast and stay curious are the ones who will define what this industry looks like next. That's what GR0 is here to do." — Kevin Miller, CEO, GR0

Jonathan Zacharias, President of GR0, added: "What Kevin and this team are building operationally is a real proof of concept. The tools are changing every week. The agencies that will win are the ones that stay curious, move fast, and never lose sight of what the brand actually sounds like to a real person."

GR0's Forbes feature follows the agency's recent press release documenting an 843% revenue surge for TickPick through GEO, and VentureBeat's recognition of GR0 as one of America's top Generative Engine Optimization agencies. The agency continues to expand its GEO practice as AI search engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity drive a growing share of consumer discovery.

About GR0: GR0 is a full-service digital marketing agency giving brands an unfair advantage through powerful storytelling and data-driven performance marketing. Co-founded by Kevin Miller and Jonathan Zacharias, GR0 was one of the first agencies to launch Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and is recognized by VentureBeat as one of America's premier GEO agencies. GR0's services span SEO, GEO, paid media, email, SMS, and creative, built on earned authority and a relentless focus on outcomes. Learn more at GR0.com.

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