GR0 to Acquire Ultimate AI's Deployment Division and Launch GR0 AI, Turning Brands' Existing Customer Data Into Revenue

The new company pairs GR0's performance marketing distribution with Ultimate Deployment's AI agents and customer intelligence to build AI revenue systems for DTC and ecommerce brands; in one early deployment, AI-led customer conversations were associated with more than $350,000 in sales.

Ben Ganz, Jon Zacharias, and Kevin Miller

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, the Los Angeles-based digital marketing agency, today announced plans to acquire Ultimate Deployment and launch GR0 AI, a new company that builds and deploys AI revenue systems for direct-to-consumer (DTC) and ecommerce brands. GR0 AI combines GR0's performance marketing expertise, client relationships and sales infrastructure with Ultimate Deployment's technology and experience deploying AI agents inside operating businesses.

"AI is creating an entirely new performance channel for brands," said Jon Zacharias, co-founder and president of GR0. "Most companies already have the traffic, customer data and demand. What they're missing is an intelligent system that knows who to contact, what to say and when to say it. GR0 AI turns the customer signals brands already own into personalized conversations and measurable revenue."

The approach is already producing results. In one early deployment, AI-led customer conversations were associated with more than $350,000 in sales during a period in which the brand generated approximately $1 million in total revenue. GR0 AI deployments include attribution and incrementality reporting so brands can measure both assisted and directly generated revenue.

GR0 AI deploys inside a brand's existing commerce, CRM, email, SMS, phone and customer-data infrastructure. Its systems:

Identify and prioritize high-intent customers and prospects

Personalize outreach and follow-up based on customer behavior and company data

Conduct two-way conversations across messaging channels, recovering revenue from abandoned carts, dormant customers and unconverted leads

Escalate complex or high-value opportunities to human sales and support teams

Measure the revenue associated with AI-driven interactions

"Most brands do not have a demand problem. They already have thousands of customers and prospects sitting inside their systems," said Ben Ganz, founder of Ultimate Deployment. "We build the company brain, unify the data and deploy AI employees that act on that intelligence. The opportunity falls into two buckets: recover the demand a brand has already earned, and make sure no new opportunity slips through the cracks. GR0 gives us the distribution, market access and operating experience to bring this to hundreds of brands."

Ganz has spent his career at the intersection of entertainment and technology. He began as a producer on American Idol before moving into digital leadership at Fox, then founded VEGO Pictures, a digital production and technology company that worked with major entertainment and consumer brands and served as in-house production partner to Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network. He also co-founded a virtual events company that produced digital graduation experiences for hundreds of thousands of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From there, Ganz and his team moved to the frontier of consumer AI, creating what FOX News called Hollywood's first AI interactive voice experience. They powered AI personalities for creators with a combined audience of 100 million followers and engineered the world's first AI assembly line for replicating personalities at scale, work the Hollywood Reporter recognized as the "Real-life Her." Ultimate Deployment then turned that conversational AI expertise toward the enterprise, building systems that connect company knowledge, customer data, and operational software with AI agents capable of performing real, meaningful business work.

"Ben and his team have built something with the potential to become a major new revenue channel for ecommerce companies," Zacharias said. "We have seen very few offerings create this level of excitement among sophisticated performance marketers."

Every GR0 AI engagement begins with an intensive discovery and implementation process: the team interviews key employees, maps the company's systems and builds a centralized intelligence layer around the business. Lead scoring and prioritization are connected to the brand's CRM before customer-facing AI agents go live.

"The technical opportunity is clear, and our job is to make it just as clear commercially," said Kevin Miller, founder and CEO of GR0. "A brand that works with GR0 AI will know exactly what is being installed, how quickly it goes live and what revenue it is producing."

The acquisition is expected to close this quarter, subject to completion of definitive agreements. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Brands interested in early GR0 AI deployments can learn more at www.gr0.com.

About GR0

GR0 is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps DTC and ecommerce brands accelerate growth through data-driven performance marketing, creative strategy and emerging technology. Co-founded by Kevin Miller and Jon Zacharias, GR0 provides services across SEO, Generative Engine Optimization, paid media, email, SMS, creative, affiliate and marketplace growth, and was among the first agencies to build a dedicated GEO practice, which is recognized by VentureBeat as one of America's premier Generative Engine Optimization agencies. GR0 is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at GR0.com.

About Ultimate Deployment

Ultimate Deployment builds AI employees for growing companies. Founded by Ben Ganz, the company captures how a business operates, organizes its institutional knowledge, connects its systems and deploys AI agents that perform real operational work across sales, customer experience, marketing, finance and internal teams.

Before its enterprise focus, Ultimate Deployment's team built consumer AI at entertainment scale, creating Hollywood's first interactive voice experience, powering AI personalities for creators with a combined audience of 100 million followers and engineering the world's first AI assembly line for replicating personalities' work featured by Fox News and recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as the real-life Her.

About Ultimate AI

Ultimate AI, founded by Ben Ganz, is a holding company building AI across consumer and enterprise. It launched during the first wave of consumer generative AI as an early AI super app, bringing more than 100 AI tools and assistants into a single consumer platform that peaked within the top 10 of its Apple App Store category, according to company data. The company then expanded into creator AI, developing technology that lets public figures build interactive AI experiences around their personality, voice, knowledge and content. In 2024, Ultimate AI created Pookie Tools (widely known as the Hawk Tuah AI app), whose launch generated more than 400 million organic social media views and more than 10,000 downloads in its first seven days with no paid marketing, according to company data. It went on to develop real-time voice and personality products, including an experience Fox News described as Hollywood's first real-time AI experience.

Ultimate Deployment, the enterprise arm that GR0 is acquiring, formed in March 2026 following the release of frontier agentic models from Anthropic and OpenAI, and applies that technology inside operating companies. It builds AI employees that capture how a business operates, unify its data and systems, and perform real operational work across sales, customer experience, marketing, finance and internal teams.

Company: GR0

Media Contact Name: GR0 Agency

Media Contact Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (310) 439-1887

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

Website: https://gr0.com/

SOURCE GR0.com LLC