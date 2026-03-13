LLM-Driven Traffic Grows 1,844% as GR0's SEO Foundation Proves the New Path to AI Search Dominance

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, one of the first agencies to launch Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and recognized by VentureBeat as one of America's top GEO agencies, today announced the results of its ongoing partnership with TickPick, the fee-free ticket marketplace. Since beginning work together in December 2023, GR0's comprehensive SEO and GEO program has driven an 843% surge in revenue from LLM-sourced traffic and a 1,844% increase in LLM-driven sessions.

The results mark one of the clearest documented cases of traditional SEO signals directly fueling performance inside AI search engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

The GR0 Playbook: Traditional SEO as the Engine of AI Visibility

GR0's work with TickPick spans every layer of search optimization: non-branded link building, content optimization across artist and team pages, schema markup and technical audits, CTR improvement at scale, and A/B testing on key pages. The strategy was built to strengthen TickPick's organic authority, and the results are now showing up in AI-generated answers.

Pages GR0 specifically targeted for link acquisition, including Beyoncé Tickets, Sell Tickets, Super Bowl, and UFC, are now being surfaced as direct referrals from ChatGPT.

"The content you publish today isn't just for Google. It's training data for tomorrow's AI systems," said Jonathan Zacharias, President of GR0. "What we've proven with TickPick is that brands who invest in doing SEO right don't have to start over for AI search. The foundation carries forward."

A Proof Point for the Future of Search

The TickPick results reinforce GR0's core thesis: the brands that will win in AI search are the ones that have already built the signals LLMs trust: authoritative backlinks, content depth, technical precision, and topical relevance. GEO is not a replacement for SEO. It's what happens when SEO is done correctly in 2025 and beyond.

"What's impressed us most about working with GR0 is how sound the SEO foundation has been," said a TickPick spokesperson. " As our product offering has grown, we've never had to worry about whether our search strategy could keep up. GR0 has been there making sure we're optimized and ahead of the curve."

Kevin Miller, CEO of GR0, added: "If your brand shows up organically inside trusted conversations, you dramatically increase your chance of being surfaced in AI-generated answers. You earn visibility by being useful. TickPick is one of the best examples of that principle in action."

About GR0: GR0 is a full-service digital marketing agency giving brands an unfair advantage through creative-driven performance marketing. Co-founded by Kevin Miller and Jon Zacharias, GR0 was one of the first agencies to launch Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and is recognized by VentureBeat as one of America's premier GEO agencies. GR0's work spans SEO, GEO, paid media, email, SMS, creative, and content, built on a foundation of earned authority, data-driven strategy, and a relentless focus on outcomes. Learn more at GR0.com.

