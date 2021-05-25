Gr4vy Appoints Zubin Vandrevala as Vice President of Partnerships, Sales and Business Development

"As we enter into a new period of company growth, we are pleased to welcome Zubin to our team," said John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy. "As a recognized industry leader and former employee of Google, Zubin brings invaluable knowledge on financial services, payments and technology to leverage on our clients' behalf so they can add new payment connections and scale through our platform. His addition further adds to our bench of payment experts, and his expertise will help further cement global partnerships to ensure Gr4vy is the recognized leader in the payments industry."

Zubin joins Gr4vy after serving seven years at Google as Head of Payment Partnerships. At Google, he played a pivotal role in building and growing global partnerships and relationships with payment networks, financial institutions, payment processors, merchants and cross-border remittance partners. Prior to Google, he served as Senior Director leading digital product solutions at Visa. As Gr4vy continues to secure new customers and global brand relationships, Zubin's significant financial background will help the company redefine the payments industry and empower merchants to expand their payment services globally. Known for driving adoption and scaling early-stage digital payment solutions, Zubin will lead the sales team and spearhead the development and growth of the business through strategic partnerships.

"I am honored to join such an amazing organization led by a visionary founder and CEO," said Zubin Vandrevala. "There is no doubt merchants need a cloud-native payment orchestration platform that allows them to deploy new payment connections in a few simple clicks, regardless of their location. I am thrilled to be part of a team that will support merchants and gives them access to new tools and payment connections that allow them to better serve their customers."

Gr4vy is redefining the payments industry by making it simple for merchants to run their own payments infrastructure. Acting as a conduit between merchants' e-commerce sites and payment providers, Gr4vy's platform upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. A cloud-native solution, Gr4vy offers Instances, which gives merchants individualized infrastructure in the Cloud, delivering the highest level of flexibility to manage payment stacks and scale. Through Gr4vy's POP merchants can deploy across the globe and even on the Edge to ensure their customers always have the payment solutions and options they need regardless of location. Centralized reporting, monitoring and management mean all parts of a merchant's business benefit from a single streamlined system.

For more information, please visit https://gr4vy.com/ .

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.

SOURCE Gr4vy

Related Links

https://gr4vy.com

