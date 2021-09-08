Gr4vy Partners with Banked and GoCardless to Deliver Merchants' Customers New Ways to Pay

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gr4vy , a cloud-native payments company, today announced two new partnerships designed to transform and give optionality to how consumers pay with a bank account and empower merchants in the process. The new partnerships, now integrated into Gr4vy's cutting-edge cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP), are with Banked, the real-time payments network for consumers, businesses and banks, and GoCardless, a global fintech for account-to-account payments. With the payments industry moving toward open banking and real-time payment options, merchants who utilize Gr4vy's POP can now offer customers the option to pay directly from a bank account with ease.

As part of the agreements between Gr4vy, GoCardless and Banked, merchants' customers can now take advantage of open banking technology and direct debit payments to deliver more choice at checkout. Interchange fees have increased worldwide, leaving merchants to pay higher prices to accept credit cards. The ability to offer direct bank payment options provides an alternative to paying with a credit card and benefits merchants and customers alike. The addition of GoCardless and Banked payment options into Gr4vy's POP constitutes significant ways to pay without credit cards and makes e-commerce more inclusive to millions of people globally.

"We evaluated merchant's needs and the payments industry as a whole and recognized an increased need to deliver state-of-the-art and diverse ways to pay given the worldwide marketplace," said John Lunn, CEO and Founder of Gr4vy. "Paying by credit card is always a viable option; however, the ability for consumers to pay directly from their bank account has become more critical due to costs merchants face when using other payment types. The increase in choice at checkout has also shown to increase sales. We're proud to partner with Banked and GoCardless. Together we're enabling merchants and their customers a simple, streamlined process while offering a variety of ways to pay based on their individual needs."

The partnership between Gr4vy and GoCardless allows merchants' customers to take advantage of worldwide payments directly from a bank account, whether they chose to use open banking for one-off payments or methods such as ACH Debit in the US, Direct Debit in the UK, and SEPA for the rest of Europe for recurring transactions. The addition of GoCardless, which processes over $20 billion in payments annually, gives merchants easy access to a trusted provider when it comes to account-to-account payments.

Thanks to the partnership between Gr4vy and Banked , merchants utilizing Gr4vy's platform can now offer UK and European customers the option to select Pay by Bank as a payment method. Banked lets consumers securely checkout of an e-commerce basket with their mobile banking app, removing the need for cards or clunky registration processes. Banked also integrates with billing and invoicing platforms to allow consumers to instantly pay using QR codes and dynamic payment links. Banked supports a wide variety of bank providers within the UK and Europe, and the integration into Gr4vy's platform allows merchants to take advantage of open banking technology.

Gr4vy's cloud-native orchestration platform (POP) acts as a conduit between merchants' e-commerce sites and payment providers and makes merchants' payments stacks more nimble. Gr4vy offers Instances, which gives merchants individualized infrastructure in the Cloud, delivering the highest level of flexibility to manage payments and scale. Through Gr4vy's POP, merchants can deploy across the globe and even on the Edge to ensure their customers always have the payment solutions and options they need regardless of location. Gr4vy's customers can now add both Banked and GoCardless options in a matter of clicks from the company's no-code admin layer and deploy in minutes, not weeks.

"Today's consumers want more choice in how they pay; no longer is credit card the default or preferred option. One method that is gaining popularity is account-to-account payments, or those made from one bank account directly to another. Not only do they provide consumers a safer and more seamless way to pay, they lower costs and reduce churn for merchants too," said Karl Stjernstrom, Head of Enterprise Partnerships for GoCardless. "We're excited to offer these types of payments, from our best-in-class bank debit capability to new features harnessing open banking, to our joint customers with Gr4vy."

"Gr4vy's approach is cutting edge and is completely aligned with the merchant to reduce cost and increase conversion. Banked is excited to be integrated into the Gr4vy platform, building on our network of distributors. We believe the partnership with Gr4vy will be a way to accelerate the options available to both merchants and end consumers to drive down cost and increase payment security and efficiency," said Brad Goodall, CEO and Co-Founder of Banked.

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments platform that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in account-to-account payments, making it easy to collect both recurring and one-off payments directly from customers' bank accounts. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform take the pain out of getting paid for 65,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$20 billion of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About Banked

Banked powers Pay by Bank which provides businesses a fast and secure way for their customers to pay directly using their bank. Payments settle instantly and in full, helping with cash flow and reconciliation. In addition, Banked provides value added services for a business to enable customer engagement and loyalty with incentives and rewards integrated into the payment experience. Banked payments allow the transaction costs to be significantly lower than other payment methods, reduce fraud costs and are simple to integrate. Consumers experience a faster, simplified payment experience at checkout - no need for card details or payment information to be stored on browsers or with merchants and no hassle of account set up and delivering direct communication with your bank allowing you to check funds as you pay.

