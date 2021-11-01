Grab-A-Turkey? Grab My Bag Partners with I Care Atlanta, Inc. for Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for Families in Need This Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, many travelers are ready to take their long-awaited vacations, the ones they were unable to take last year. But this holiday season, taking a flight to see family and friends, and then lightening your own load by having your luggage delivered to you from the airport baggage claim, by Grab My Bag, has charitable perks.

"Book a flight, Book a GRAB." Book a "GRAB" with Grab My Bag to have your checked luggage delivered to your requested destination when you land. I Care Atlanta, Inc. is partnered with Grab My Bag to fight hunger in households this holiday season.

Grab My Bag has launched its mission to help families in need of holiday meals this season, through their initiative titled "GRAB-A-Turkey." From November 1, 2021 to November 15, 2021, for every customer that books a 3-4 Bag GRAB package or higher, to have Grab My Bag deliver their checked luggage to them from baggage claim when they land, instead of waiting at the crowded baggage claim carousels for their bags, Grab My Bag will donate a turkey to I Care Atlanta, Inc. on their behalf, for a family in need. The travelers' actual trip can take place anytime in the future.

Not affiliated with the airports or airlines, Grab My Bag works on behalf of the traveler to lighten their loads, ease minds, and offer convenience, during the baggage claim process.

I Care Atlanta, Inc. (formerly My Brother's Keepers Reaching Out, Inc) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization devoted to stabilizing lives and preventing homelessness by feeding the food insecure through the provision of groceries, cooked foods and connecting clients to resources and emergency assistance. They provide these services through mobile and in-house distribution, and emergency/crisis prevention services.

Ana Varela, Director, I Care Atlanta, Inc. said, "We are totally excited to be working with Grab My Bag for Grab-A-Turkey! The distribution of meals to families in need is such an important cause and Grab-A-Turkey is not only in line with our organization's mission, but it's a great way for travelers to give back to those less fortunate without having to add another thing to their to do list. Book-A-Flight, Book-A-Grab, and then we get to Grab-A-Turkey for a family that needs it. Everybody wins!"

Emory Reignz, CEO/Founder, Grab My Bag said, "There's nothing like sitting down for a good meal with someone you love. So, for the families that are still struggling to recover from the aftereffects of the pandemic, or for those that just need a helping hand this year, we're happy, with the help of our customers of course, to provide a small piece of a meal that we hope will bring families joy this year; the turkey."

Meals will be distributed by the Dunwoody and Chamblee Police Departments on November 18, 2021, and by the Doraville Police Department on November 19, 2021. Families will be provided with a turkey 15-20lbs, greens, yams, and other canned good items to prepare their holiday meal.

