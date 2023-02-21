Ushering in a new era of innovation - the transformable and fully programmable GrabShell Keyboard is equipping engineers, gamers, and enthusiasts with optimal versatility

SHIZUOKA, Japan, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the digital age, innovation is king. Since the groundbreaking invention of the computer, society has taken leaps and bounds to evolve and innovate – developing optimized prototypes resulting in the sleek and compact systems popularized today. However, one aspect of the modern computer has yet to catch up with modern improvements, until now. One company is on a mission to bring forth an evolved version of the keyboard to bring forth a new era of innovation for engineers, gamers, and tech enthusiasts alike.

Grab and Hack – dotBravo Co Unveils the GrabShell Transformable Keyboard to Revolutionize the Modern Computing Experience

Introducing the GrabShell Keyboard by dotBravo Co – the transformable, fully programmable, mechanical, compact, handheld keyboard that is changing the face of the modern computing experience. Envisioned by engineers, for engineers, gamers, IT professionals, coders, and everyone in between, the GrabShell keyboard combines the best of both worlds to create the perfect transforming keyboard for any situation.

Whether standing up and walking around while typing and studying screens or taking a call or sitting diligently at a desk with the keyboard flat, the GrabShell keyboard gives people the technology, flexibility, and versatility to take virtual control over their productivity and user experience.

This new keyboard was created to co-exist with the new virtual world. Fully programmable, mechanical, and equipped with a joystick, trackball, and device-switching function, the GrabShell keyboard is compatible to be used both wired and wireless setups — and it is time to grab and hack the world.

"Introducing the world's rarest transformable keyboard – the perfect device for engineers who value a sense of ownership. Not only is it highly customizable and programmable for optimal usability, but it also integrates various features like joysticks and trackballs into one convenient package. But the real showstopper is the opening mechanism, which is sure to impress even the most skeptical of onlookers. If you're looking for a unique and impressive keyboard that can do it all, look no further than our transformable keyboard."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the modern computer experience, dotBravo Co's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the GrabShell Keyboard available on February 22. For a limited time only, dotBravo will be offering a special pre-order price of only $299 including shipping (US only), a $100 discount from the regular price of $399 (excluding shipping). Inventory will not last long, so hurry while supplies last!

To learn more about dotBravo Co and the GrabShell, please visit: https://grabshell.io/

Company Website: https://www.dotbravo.tech/

Product website : https://www.grabshell.io

About dotBravo Co

dotBravo Co. is a Japan-based company specializing in hardware and software solutions, systems development, gadget development, consulting, and more. Founded in 2019 and led by CEO Masatoshi Mori, dotBravo has been responsible for creating numerous new technology products since its inception, including the Quick Hygiene Terminal that helped keep people safe and healthy during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the company innovates through the continuous creation and testing of new products.

Press Contact:

Masatoshi Mori,

+81-50-3184-3663,

http://www.grabshell.io

SOURCE dotBravo Co