Grab Handfuls of Cash at Barona Resort & Casino's Money Machine Madness Friday Nights from May 4 Through May 25

"Barona is excited to reintroduce Friday Night Live Money Machine Madness," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "This month's Money Machine will be filled with over $30,000 every Friday night. Club Barona members will be picked to step in and grab as much floating cash as they can."

Diamond and Platinum Club Barona members automatically qualify when playing with their Club Barona cards on promotion days. Gold and Classic players qualify by earning 500 points or the equivalent table games play. Players remain qualified as long as they play with their club cards. The length of time inside Barona's Money Machine will be determined by the winners' Club Barona tiers: Diamond players get 90 seconds; Platinum players get 75 seconds; Gold players get 60 seconds; and Classic players get 45 seconds.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golf week Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

