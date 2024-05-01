Grab My Bag Female Tech CEO Set to Revolutionize Luggage Logistics for Orlando Travelers

Grab My Bag Rolls into Orlando: Transforming Travel One Bag at a Time

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say hello to seamless travel with Grab My Bag, the revolutionary luggage delivery service that's moving its headquarters to Orlando, FL. Grab My Bag is set to re-imagine the way travelers experience their travel journey – from touchdown to downtown.

With a dynamic fusion of technology, efficiency, and the warmth of Sunshine State Southern hospitality, Grab My Bag is the brainchild of female visionary CEO, Emory Reignz, whose entrepreneurial spirit is disrupting the norms of the travel industry. Recognizing the cumbersome nature of luggage management at airports, Reignz's service empowers travelers to leapfrog the baggage claim process, going from plane to presentation to poolside without the drag of luggage in tow.

Enjoy the magic of hands-free travel! Imagine landing after a long flight, with adventures awaiting in Orlando. Now, think of skipping the baggage carousel crowd, bypassing the hassle of heavy lifting, and heading straight into that Florida sunshine, light-hearted and hands-free. That's not just wishful thinking; it's the reality Grab My Bag is promising.

To celebrate their Memorial Day launch in Orlando, they are offering an exclusive 15% discount to the first 1,000 customers who book a 2-4 Bag GRAB or a 5-10 Bag GRAB from MCO, before their travel date.

Catering to families burdened by strollers and toys, and professional groups laden with multiple cases, Grab My Bag ushers in the era of unburdened travel. Grab My Bag offers the ability to navigate Orlando's theme parks, resorts, convention centers, and cruise lines, with nothing but the essentials in hand, while your luggage is enroute to your accommodation or meeting venue.

Unlike any other, Grab My Bag offers meticulous "carousel-to-door" luggage delivery from the airport to your requested location. Whether a hotel near Disney World or a cozy Airbnb in downtown Orlando, your luggage will be waiting for you, safe and sound. This isn't just luggage delivery – it's the beginning of vacation convenience redefined.

"Orlando is a destination for fun, where dreams come true, and we're adding to that by eliminating one of the most frustrating parts of travel: waiting for your luggage," says Emory Reignz, CEO of Grab My Bag.

"As a female CEO, I've experienced first-hand the balancing act that traveling can impose, especially for women often in the role of the family planners or event coordinators. That's why I created Grab My Bag—to lift that weight literally and figuratively," says Reignz. "Time is the currency of modern-day travel, and we're giving it back to the traveler!"

Orlando has over 75 million visitors per year and is the perfect stage for Grab My Bag to integrate this elevated next-level service. The city's infrastructure is primed to answer to the traveler's call for more fluid, frictionless travel experiences. The traditional experience of baggage claim hassles ends where the new genre of tourist and business connectivity begins, by booking at GrabMyBag.com.

The service is easy to book, transparent in its process, and steadfast in its promise of timely delivery, making it a no-brainer choice for those traveling to or from Orlando.

"We're in the business of delivering peace of mind," says Emory Reignz, CEO of Grab My Bag. "When your luggage is in our hands, your time is your own. Meet that client for coffee, take the kids straight to the fun, or simply start relaxing sooner at your resort. We've got your bags."

Get ready to embrace the future of travel. Say 'bye-bye to baggage claim' with Grab My Bag, so you can take off!

For more information about Grab My Bag, or to book a GRAB, please visit GrabMyBag.com .

About Grab My Bag

Grab My Bag is on a mission to make travel effortless and enjoyable – because your vacation time is precious. Start and end your Orlando adventure with Grab My Bag: The new way to travel light and live large, where your time is better spent, and your travel experience is always elevated above the rest.

SOURCE Grab My Bag, Inc.