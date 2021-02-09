Grab the Best Seat in the House at the 2021 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has changed, and we're more aware than ever that hygiene is key to our well-being and that our sense of wellness begins in the bathroom.

Bemis Manufacturing Company is debuting new products at this year's Kitchen and Bath Industry Virtual Show, February 9 through 12. These new products range from those that help with cleanliness, comfort, safety, and ease of use--all without sacrificing durability or design.

The company recently acquired Bio Bidet™, a pioneer in bidet technology, bidet attachments and design. The Discovery DLS bidet seat provides luxurious, next generation cleansing with its automatic self-cleaning, UV sterilizing nozzle, adjustable temperatures, and auto open/close, giving a touchless, superior clean.

TruComfort™ is the newest seat from Mayfair by Bemis. It has flex zones that alleviate pressure points, and Ergo•Curve™ Technology, featuring a contoured ring for comfort where it counts™. Fully featured, this seat is easy to install and its STA-TITE® Seat Fastening System™ means the seat will never loosen – ever.

A sense of style begins in the bathroom and Bemis' new seats with black matte hinges have a presence that elevates décor, complementing other metals in the bathroom. The updated covers on their Kendall™, Ashland™ and Affinity™ seats have sleek lines and a modern feel that speaks to current bathroom trends.

The Bemis Independence Clean Shield™ elevated toilet seat has a high-end, residential appearance with a discreet design that hides the shield. The Snap2Secure™ installation system securely mounts the seat, while optional support arms are weight-bearing and fully support users when sitting or standing.

"We're pleased to be introducing so many new products at KBIS 2021," said Melissa Glancey, Bemis' Vice President of Market Development. "These products allow consumers to create a relaxing, welcoming bathroom experience centered around style, comfort, hygiene and bathroom safety."

See these new products at www.toiletseats.com.

About Bemis:

Headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, WI, Bemis Manufacturing Company is the world's largest toilet seat manufacturer. Bemis seats feature the patented STA-TITE® Seat Fastening System™ that installs in minutes and will never loosen; Whisper•Close® hinges that eliminate slamming; and Easy•Clean™ hinges that allow for quick removal of the seat for easy cleaning and replacement. Bemis is also among North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components. Its global locations serve consumer and industrial markets throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Far East, with more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

