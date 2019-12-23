Grab Your Boots and Say 'I Do': Wedgewood Weddings is Now in Texas

CASTROVILLE, Texas, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Wedgewood Weddings, the nation's largest wedding venue operator, is excited to announce that they will now be hosting weddings and events in seven states, with the latest addition of Texas. The Texas venue, Hofmann Ranch, is located 30 miles outside of San Antonio and brings rustic-chic splendor to Wedgewood Weddings' list of all-inclusive venues.

This 370-acre ranch features incredible photo opportunities from the lush gardens to grazing longhorns to charming barns with sophisticated country style. Couples choose Hofmann Ranch by Wedgwood Weddings because of its abundant options: from the Grande Hall to the Meadow Pavilion, Garden Outlook and Contemporary Patio, this Castroville, TX venue has something for everyone.

Wedgewood Weddings is thrilled to expand into its seventh state and is celebrating this property's true Texan appeal. The 370-acre ranch features an expansive barn, four dedicated ceremony and reception spaces, a cocktail patio, an open-air, barn-style pavilion, and an on-site "hen house" cottage for the wedding party. This modern space showcases neutral, sophisticated décor, giving it an upscale country atmosphere. The company will create a kitchen on the property that will allow them to provide all food and beverage services for every event starting in Summer 2020.

Now named "Hofmann Ranch by Wedgewood Weddings," the venue opened for tours and bookings on Saturday, Dec. 14, and all future wedding celebrations and special events will be operated by the Wedgewood Weddings team.

Wedgewood Weddings President, Bill Zaruka, said, "It's always terrifically exciting to expand into a new state, and we're confident that Texans will love this venue, our all-inclusive wedding packages and our award-winning service. Hofmann Ranch is family-owned, and we're honored to partner with the family to operate their beautiful venue."

San Antonio is well-known for its rich culture and rapid growth, and Hofmann Ranch by Wedgewood Weddings is only a 35-minute drive from downtown. This means couples can enjoy the peace and tranquility of the Texas Hill Country while remaining close by to easy transport systems and an abundance of entertainment options for their guests – especially those visiting from out of town.

This announcement marks Wedgewood Weddings' 42nd venue nationwide and its first acquisition in the state of Texas. The company has had an exciting year of growth and has plans to continue investing in Texas. Wedgewood Weddings specializes in beautiful venues, exceptional service, and all-inclusive wedding packages designed to relieve the stress of wedding planning for engaged couples – making it a great match for both those in the San Antonio area and destination couples alike.

About Wedgewood Weddings:

Established in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings is renowned for its stunning venues and expert staff that looks after the details throughout the planning process and then executes flawless weddings. Their properties span a range of highly sought-after styles from classic to boho to rustic – and everything in between. Each venue provides both indoor and outdoor celebration options, giving engaged couples great flexibility and freedom to bring their wedding vision to life.

