Graber Cellular Shades Ensure Maximum Energy Efficiency

Designed for the discerning homeowner and comprised of luxurious energy efficient fabrics, Graber's Cellular Shades fold into honeycomb-shaped cells to form an attractive barrier that prevents heat transfer. They are available in a variety of styles and reduce heat transfer by up to 22 percent during the winter and 60 percent in the summer. This is especially important as, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling accounts for 48 percent of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the largest energy expense for most homes.

"Our cellular shades have always ranked high with consumers, but now they can take advantage of a completely reimagined collection that is both on-trend and energy efficient," said Sean Martin, Senior Vice President and General Manager – Dealer Business Unit at Springs Window Fashions, parent company of Graber. "We're offering more colors and textures, more blackout colors and more cell sizes for larger windows."

Completely Customizable

The benefits of Graber custom Cellular Shades aren't limited to traditionally sized windows; rather, opportunities abound for dynamic, energy-efficient options for all windows including wide windows and patio doors. Graber's Slide-Vue™ Cellular Shades use cellular fabrics in a vertical orientation to continuously cover up to 192 inches.

Graber's collection of custom Cellular Shades is available in four cell sizes and offers a range of opacity options, allowing for precise light control and privacy management. These include:

Sheer – Allows the most natural light to come in; good for rooms where light control and privacy are not a concern

Semi-Sheer – Gently diffuses light and provides moderate privacy

Light Filtering – Significantly dims light and increases privacy

Blackout – Provides maximum light control and complete privacy

Martin notes, "With our high-quality, high precision manufacturing process and a limited lifetime warranty, our Cellular Shades are truly the best option for discerning homeowners."

*Based on product testing by Architectural Testing Incorporated.

For more information on Graber blinds, including ordering free product swatches, visit GraberBlinds.com.

ABOUT GRABER

Graber, a Springs Window Fashions company, has elevated the standard for window treatments since its inception in 1939, when John Graber invented the very first example of Graber craftsmanship. Through innovation and insight, Graber began – and continues to be – a committed, trustworthy partner for both dealers and consumers, ensuring the perfect customized solution for any window. As a dedicated expert, Graber's attentive nature and solution-oriented approach builds relationships enduring for this project and every one after. With its assortment of quality materials, fresh styles and cost-effective pricing, Graber has been a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

